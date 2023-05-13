Around the NFL

No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Week 8 highlights 2023 rookie matchups 

Published: May 13, 2023 at 08:40 AM
NFL Research

The full 2023 NFL schedule has been released!

There are ample reasons for excitement, from revenge games to holiday showdowns.

However, with the 2023 NFL Draft in the rear view, there are also multiple rookie showdowns to look forward to, as noted by NFL Research.

Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers · QB
C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans · QB
  • Week 8
  • First career meeting between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in 2023 NFL Draft
  • Stroud (85) and Young (79) were first and second in touchdowns passes in FBS from 2021-2022


C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans · QB
Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts · QB
  • Week 2
  • Stroud threw for 2,158 passing yards, 30 TDs on deep passes from 2021-22 (second in Power 5, per PFF)
  • Richardson: 14.5 yards per completion in 2022 (led Power 5)


Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers · QB
Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts · QB
  • Week 9
  • Young: 2,339 pass yards, 26 pass TDs under pressure from 2021-22 (led FBS)
  • Richardson: Fourth QB with fewer than 400 NCAA pass attempts selected in first round since 2000


Will Anderson Jr.
Houston Texans · LB
Paris Johnson Jr.
Arizona Cardinals · OT
  • Week 11
  • Anderson: Led FBS with 34.5 sacks from 2020-2022
  • Johnson: Three sacks allowed on 882 pass block snaps in college career (PFF)


Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons · RB
Jack Campbell
Detroit Lions · LB
  • Week 3
  • Robinson: 104 forced missed tackles on runs in 2022 (led FBS, per PFF)
  • Campbell: Led all Power 5 linebackers with 91.9 PFF defense grade in 2022


Tyree Wilson
Las Vegas Raiders · LB
Broderick Jones
Pittsburgh Steelers · OT
  • Week 3
  • Wilson: Led Big 12 with 50 QB pressures in 2022 (per PFF)
  • Jones: Two sacks allowed on 636 pass block snaps in college career (per PFF)


Joey Porter Jr.
Pittsburgh Steelers · CB
Zay Flowers
Baltimore Ravens · WR
  • Week 5
  • Porter: Led Power 5 with 40.0 forced incompletion percentage in 2022 (per PFF)
  • Flowers: Fifth in Power 5 with 1,197 yards after catch from 2020-22 (per PFF)


Will Anderson Jr.
Houston Texans · LB
Peter Skoronski
Tennessee Titans · OT
  • Week 15
  • Anderson: Led FBS with 206 QB pressures from 2020-22 (per PFF)
  • Skoronski: Six QB pressures allowed in 2022 (fewest in Power 5, min. 450-plus pass block snaps, per PFF)


Devon Witherspoon
Seattle Seahawks · CB
Jalin Hyatt
New York Giants · WR
  • Week 4
  • Witherspoon: Led FBS CBs with 92.5 PFF coverage grade in 2022
  • Hyatt: Led Power 5 with 677 receiving yards on deep passes in 2022 (per PFF)


Jalen Carter
Philadelphia Eagles · DT
John Michael Schmitz
New York Giants · C
  • Week 16
  • Carter: 92.3 PFF defense grade in 2022 (led Power 5 interior DL)
  • Schmitz: Led FBS centers with 92.3 PFF offense grade in 2022


Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers · QB
Devon Witherspoon
Seattle Seahawks · CB
  • Week 3
  • Young: Led Power 5 with 2,711 pass yards on intermediate throws from 2021-22 (per PFF)
  • Witherspoon: Led Power 5 CBs with 3.3 yards per target allowed in 2022 (per PFF)


Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Seattle Seahawks · WR
Brian Branch
Detroit Lions · CB
  • Week 2
  • Smith-Njigba: Led Power 5 with 1,367 receiving yards from the slot in 2021 (per PFF)
  • Branch: Led Power 5 with 78.2 PFF coverage grade from slot in 2022 (min. 50 targets)


