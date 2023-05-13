No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Week 8 highlights 2023 rookie matchups 

The full 2023 NFL schedule has been released!
There are ample reasons for excitement, from revenge games to holiday showdowns.
However, with the 2023 NFL Draft in the rear view, there are also multiple rookie showdowns to look forward to, as noted by NFL Research.
- Week 8
- First career meeting between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in 2023 NFL Draft
- Stroud (85) and Young (79) were first and second in touchdowns passes in FBS from 2021-2022
- Week 2
- Stroud threw for 2,158 passing yards, 30 TDs on deep passes from 2021-22 (second in Power 5, per PFF)
- Richardson: 14.5 yards per completion in 2022 (led Power 5)
- Week 9
- Young: 2,339 pass yards, 26 pass TDs under pressure from 2021-22 (led FBS)
- Richardson: Fourth QB with fewer than 400 NCAA pass attempts selected in first round since 2000
- Week 11
- Anderson: Led FBS with 34.5 sacks from 2020-2022
- Johnson: Three sacks allowed on 882 pass block snaps in college career (PFF)
- Week 3
- Robinson: 104 forced missed tackles on runs in 2022 (led FBS, per PFF)
- Campbell: Led all Power 5 linebackers with 91.9 PFF defense grade in 2022
- Week 3
- Wilson: Led Big 12 with 50 QB pressures in 2022 (per PFF)
- Jones: Two sacks allowed on 636 pass block snaps in college career (per PFF)
- Week 5
- Porter: Led Power 5 with 40.0 forced incompletion percentage in 2022 (per PFF)
- Flowers: Fifth in Power 5 with 1,197 yards after catch from 2020-22 (per PFF)
- Week 15
- Anderson: Led FBS with 206 QB pressures from 2020-22 (per PFF)
- Skoronski: Six QB pressures allowed in 2022 (fewest in Power 5, min. 450-plus pass block snaps, per PFF)
- Week 4
- Witherspoon: Led FBS CBs with 92.5 PFF coverage grade in 2022
- Hyatt: Led Power 5 with 677 receiving yards on deep passes in 2022 (per PFF)
- Week 16
- Carter: 92.3 PFF defense grade in 2022 (led Power 5 interior DL)
- Schmitz: Led FBS centers with 92.3 PFF offense grade in 2022
- Week 3
- Young: Led Power 5 with 2,711 pass yards on intermediate throws from 2021-22 (per PFF)
- Witherspoon: Led Power 5 CBs with 3.3 yards per target allowed in 2022 (per PFF)
- Week 2
- Smith-Njigba: Led Power 5 with 1,367 receiving yards from the slot in 2021 (per PFF)
- Branch: Led Power 5 with 78.2 PFF coverage grade from slot in 2022 (min. 50 targets)