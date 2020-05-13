No. 1 overall draft picks of the 2010s ranked: Myles Garrett 3rd

6. Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney has been as disruptive a run defender off the edge as anyone we've seen over the past half-decade, but his inability to unleash that same level of chaos against the pass has muddied his overall value in today's NFL. Over the last five seasons, Clowney has graded out 10th or better against the run among edge defenders, per PFF, but ranked 16th in total pressures (250), 17th in hurries (169), 11th in hits (50) and tied for 36th in sacks (31). As fun as his highlights against the run are to watch, crushing running backs isn't what gets you paid in this league -- one of the reasons (in addition to his numerous injuries) the No. 3 overall free agent on NFL.com's Top 101 list hasn't quite found the market he was expecting. Don't get me wrong, the three-time Pro Bowler is still a plus player who has plenty to offer basically any defense in the league. But he ranks in the middle here because he might not even be the fourth-best pass rusher in his draft class.