Clarity from NFL, questions for Browns after Myles Garrett melee

With Garrett gone and the NFL happy to quickly close this case, it is the Browns who will come in for deeper questioning, and not just for what Garrett's absence does to their playoff chances. Three weeks ago, after the Browns drew 13 penalties in a loss to the New England Patriots, quarterback Baker Mayfield volunteered that the Browns lacked discipline and accountability. Nothing, apparently, has changed. The Browns have 822 penalty yards this season, which is the most in the NFL entering Sunday's games. A holding penalty, of course, is not equivalent to Garrett's attack on Rudolph, but Garrett's act speaks to a potentially bigger problem with the Browns. To varying degrees, they are out of control. And coach Freddie Kitchens has been unable -- and, perhaps, at times unwilling -- to reign them in. During training camp, the Browns had a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts that was headlined by a series of tussles and one bench-clearing brawl. At the time, Kitchens, a rookie coach trying to change the culture and mindset of his team, said the Browns would not back down from anybody.