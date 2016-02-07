Cam Newton's antics in Super Bowl 50 loss fuel criticism

Instead, Cam left us with the jarring image of him recoiling from a fumble after Von Miller knocked the ball out of his hands with four minutes left in the game and Carolina trailing, 16-10. Not only did Newton not pounce on the loose football -- one that Broncos safety T.J. Ward ultimately recovered at the Panthers' 4-yard line -- but he also jumped back after a couple Broncos defenders dove toward it. It was a decision that his head coach, Ron Rivera, explained by saying Newton "was trying to find a way to get the ball and keep it alive." A more jaded perspective was that Newton froze at the worst possible moment.