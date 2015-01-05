Nine NFL teams that need to draft a quarterback in 2015

Draft*position*: No. 16

Analysis: Credit Bill O'Brien for guiding the Texans to a winning record despite scattershot play at the quarterback position, but he must get better play from his signal caller to overtake the heavyweights in the AFC. Although Ryan Mallett or Ryan Fitzpartick could return and solidify the position with improved performance, the Texans should investigate all of their options in the draft or free agency to see if they can find a franchise quarterback. Rookie Tom Savage will have every opportunity to compete for the position, but he didn't show enough to dissuade the team from pursuing a better option in the draft.