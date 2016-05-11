Nine 2016 NFL Draft picks who landed with ideal team

Team:Los Angeles Rams

Picked: First round, No. 1 overall

Why he fits: Who better than a California native to lead the franchise into its second era in Los Angeles? It's a nice storyline that Goff has gone from high school (Novato Marin Catholic) to college (Cal) to the NFL without leaving his home state, but it's the on-field fit here that's more compelling. The Rams picked the quarterback most ready to help them win immediately, and Goff landed with a team that has the running game and defense to put him in a position to win as a rookie. And Rams coach Jeff Fisher sees the traits he's looking for. "The way he gets the ball out -- how he knows where to go with it and gets it to the receiver perfectly, in stride, in the tightest of windows -- it's a sight to behold," Fisher told NFL Media's Mike Silver.