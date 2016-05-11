Nine 2016 NFL Draft picks who landed with ideal team

NFL teams weigh all sorts of factors when determining if a prospect is the right fit for them. There are players who fit positional needs and particular schemes, and from a personality standpoint, there are those who are the right fit for certain locker rooms, coaching staffs and even cities.
Despite the heavy scrutiny clubs give to prospects before selecting them, some players prove to be better fits than others. However, at first glance, these nine rookies appear to have landed in the ideal spot.
Team:Los Angeles Rams
Picked: First round, No. 1 overall
Why he fits: Who better than a California native to lead the franchise into its second era in Los Angeles? It's a nice storyline that Goff has gone from high school (Novato Marin Catholic) to college (Cal) to the NFL without leaving his home state, but it's the on-field fit here that's more compelling. The Rams picked the quarterback most ready to help them win immediately, and Goff landed with a team that has the running game and defense to put him in a position to win as a rookie. And Rams coach Jeff Fisher sees the traits he's looking for. "The way he gets the ball out -- how he knows where to go with it and gets it to the receiver perfectly, in stride, in the tightest of windows -- it's a sight to behold," Fisher told NFL Media's Mike Silver.
Team:San Diego Chargers
Picked: First round, No. 3 overall
Why he fits: On the field, the Chargers' defense needed help up front, and Bosa can provide it on every down. Then, there is the personality fit for the former Buckeye with the surfer-guy image. Bosa grew up in a beach town (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) and was drafted to another one, something he took immediate note of after being selected. "I can't wait to get out on the coast again with the beach and the sun," Bosa said. "Get out on a boat again." Throw in the fact that a fellow Ohio State teammate is also San Diego-bound in LB Joshua Perry (Bosa actually announced the fourth-round pick on NFL Network) and things couldn't have worked out better for Bosa.
Team:Dallas Cowboys
Picked: First round, No. 4 overall
Why he fits: Although Darren McFadden had the second-most productive season of his career for the Cowboys in 2015, his injury history suggests the club would be unwise to count on a repeat performance. Enter Elliott, the draft's top-rated running back and a potential star behind the team's physical offensive line. If Elliott provides the expected upgrade as a rusher, he'll help keep QB Tony Romo out of the third-and-long situations that make him more vulnerable to hits and injuries. Elliott's ability to catch the ball will help keep him on the field for third-down action, where he can make plays to keep the chains moving and allow Dallas' defense to rest.
Team:San Francisco 49ers
Picked: First round, No. 7 overall
Why he fits: For the second year in a row, the 49ers drafted an Oregon defensive lineman in the first round, so Buckner will team with 2015 first-rounder Arik Armstead once again. But the familiarity for Buckner will go well beyond that. Coach Chip Kelly and 49ers defensive line coach Jerry Azzinaro helped bring Buckner to Oregon in the first place, and coached him there in 2012, the year before Kelly bolted for the Philadelphia Eagles. Like Armstead, Buckner will bring some versatility to the 49ers' defensive front, which will be looking to improve on the NFL's 29th-ranked run defense in 2015.
Team:Arizona Cardinals
Picked: First round, No. 29 overall
Why he fits: Look no further than the Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu for an example of a player who has flourished in the NFL after entering the league with character concerns stemming from college transgressions. So, it comes as little surprise that Mathieu was part of the club's vetting process on Nkemdiche prior to the draft. Beyond character concerns, however, Nkemdiche is a free spirit with a colorful personality, and the kind of guy who could succeed in a setting that allows him to be himself. Sound anything like former Cardinals defensive lineman Darnell Dockett? Even coach Bruce Arians embraced the comparison.
Team:San Diego Chargers
Picked: Second round, No. 35 overall
Why he fits: Henry slides into an ideal situation for a rookie tight end, joining a team with one of the NFL's most effective and accomplished QB-to-TE tandems in Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates. He'll be able to learn plenty just by watching and listening. At the same time, Gates is 35 years old, and although he made 56 catches last year, Henry could be called on to replace him sooner rather than later. As an early second-round choice, production will be the expectation. He'll have a good chance to produce to go with his good chance to learn.
Team:Houston Texans
Picked: Third round, No. 85 overall
Why he fits: Having played only one year in college at the wide receiver position, Miller faces a tricky adjustment in trying to learn the nuances of the position at the highest level of competition. The best of all possible draft scenarios for the dynamic former Ohio State star was to land in a situation with a strong mentor at the wide receiver position, and without too much pressure to deliver immediate results. He found exactly that with the Texans, with whom he can absorb knowledge from star WR DeAndre Hopkins. And as a third-round pick of a team that took a receiver in the first round (Will Fuller), rookie expectations should be reasonable.
Team:Green Bay Packers
Picked: Third round, No. 88 overall
Why he fits: Fackrell is an edge rusher who has impressive raw skills, but will need to add some size and polish. Clay Matthews, with 67.5 career sacks and a relentless style of play, could be just the mentor for him. The Packers intend to put Matthews back at the outside linebacker position, so Fackrell could find himself backing up the six-time Pro Bowler.
Team:Dallas Cowboys
Picked: Fourth round, No. 135 overall
Why he fits: Dallas needed a quarterback to groom behind Tony Romo, and found in Prescott. If Romo can stay healthy, the Cowboys won't be asking Prescott to play anytime soon. That suits Prescott, because the former Mississippi State star -- who operated from the shotgun in both high school and college -- will need some grooming. The timing between Romo's eventual exit as starter and Prescott's readiness to replace him might or might not align perfectly, but Prescott at least isn't entering a pressure-packed situation. Plus, he's a lifelong Cowboys fan.