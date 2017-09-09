Nick Chubb's breakout game will wait as Bulldogs top ND

Published: Sep 09, 2017 at 04:39 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Georgia running back Nick Chubb was effective in the Bulldogs' 20-19 win over Notre Dame on Saturday, but wasn't exactly featured.

The senior running back and hard-nosed, high-character draft prospect carried 13 times for 63 yards with one catch (11 yards) in a tightly contested road game. He didn't get his first touch until Georgia's second offensive series, which he broke for 30 yards over the left side. After that, he factored minimally in what developed into a defensive struggle for both teams.

Still, the early breakaway run wasn't Chubb's lone contribution. The Bulldogs senior powered through Fighting Irish safety Devin Studstill for a 12-yard run and a first down to advance the eventual game-winning drive, ending with a fourth-quarter 30-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship. But the Georgia gameplan didn't lean heavily on any one weapon around first-time starting quarterback Jake Fromm. Running back Sony Michel drew 13 carries as well.

Chubb returned to UGA for his senior season after considering and, at one point, settling on 2017 NFL Draft entry. After a change of heart, he opted to return and has rushed 28 times for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns in two games thus far. NFL scouts' next chance to see Chubb comes next week against Samford, followed by Georgia's SEC opener against Mississippi State.

NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter has projected Chubb as a 2018 Week 1 NFL starter, and in Week 1 against Appalachian State, analyst Daniel Jeremiah saw similarities between Chubb and Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

