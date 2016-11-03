NFL Week 9 game picks: Broncos nip Raiders; Vikings lose again

Oooooooh, this is a sneaky-good game. I know, I know -- you aren't excited. Come on. The Titans are competing for the AFC South title, and have won three out of their last four. The Chargers have won two out of three and -- as you probably have noticed -- have been in every game this year. DeMarco Murray is leading the AFC in rushing, and has already surpassed his total from last season in Kellyball. The Chargers' run defense is legit, though. Too legit to quit. Too legit for Corey Liuget. That didn't work. Wondering if Marcus Mariota will be able to work it downfield off play action. Tough game to call, but it could come down to Josh Lambo ... *Nothing is over!* #TENvsSD