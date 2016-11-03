NFL Week 9 game picks: Broncos nip Raiders; Vikings lose again

Much midseason talk right now ...
Who's the MVP? Which winning team is going to come back to the pack? Which is the best team in the NFC? Where is the AFC Championship Game going to be played? When will the Browns win their first game?
Midseason is cool. Late-November football is cooler (literally and figuratively). That's when the real contenders start asserting themselves -- and slowly but surely, run games and defenses begin to assert themselves. Which, makes you wonder about the viability of, say, the Bills or Dolphins, who both can run the rock. On to other matters ...
It's Snapchat, broham.
As a kid who watched Shawon Dunston hum it to first on WGN, this gave me chills.
If you are wondering about the Bears winning it all someday (again), see below. Actually don't. They're part of another heavy bye week. We do have 26 teams in action, and your take on any one of them is more than welcome: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Now, let's get to it!
Elliot Harrison went 8-4-1 on his predictions for Week 8, giving him a record of 75-43-2 thus far this season. How will he fare in Week 9? His picks are below:
A) The Eagles are better with Darren Sproles in the backfield.
B) The Eagles would be better with a run-and-catch wide receiver.
The latter is a problem, given the system they employ. What if they had a guy like Jeremy Maclin? Never mind. No one is noticing, but the Giants' defense has been playing well this year, having snagged four takeaways their last time out ( a win over the Rams in London). Thinking the offense will do more than tag along the more Rashad Jennings gets involved. If the Eagles use Sproles too economically, and the wideouts can't make a play, their division record will go to 0-3. #PHIvsNYG
**Historical symmetry:** Luck could get hit a lot on Sunday (like he always does these days). So backup QB
Scott Tolzien better stay warm. And Indy were forced to go for some relief, there would be a little history worth repeating. In a playoff game between the
Colts and
Packers in 1965, the
Colts were down their top two quarterbacks (including Johnny U), pushing fullback Tom Matte under center. Don Shula made a play chart for his emergency QB on his wristband, so that Matte would know the play calls. And
*that's* why you see the Drew Breeses and Tom Bradys of the world with the playbook on their wrist now.
#INDvsGB
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