NFL Week 6: What we learned from Sunday's games

1) The Miami Dolphins (3-3) are a team that's still a year or two away, but after two dominant performances in as many weeks, we can officially say they're entertaining. The headliner for this point is, of course, ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿, who completed 18 of 27 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns (and two interceptions). Fitzpatrick was one errant throw and one poor decision from having two more touchdown passes, and the fashion in which he's doing it is invigorating for fans of a scrappy, unheralded squad. Fitzpatrick found seven targets for receptions Sunday, continuing to build his connection with tight end ﻿Adam Shaheen﻿ (who scored a touchdown) while also dumping it off to ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ and ﻿Matt Breida﻿, and involving the likes of ﻿Jakeem Grant﻿ and ﻿Preston Williams﻿ (one touchdown Sunday). Gaskin also reached a career-high in rushing yards (91), continuing an unexpected campaign in which he's leading Miami on the ground. Miami's first 24 points came without converting any of their first seven third-down conversion attempts. Typically, that type of third-down inefficiency precedes a loss, but Miami was fortunate to be facing the Jets (0-6). And opponent aside, the Dolphins are back up to .500 after six games, which is likely more than most of us expected out of them. Plus, they even got ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ garbage-time snaps. Those are wins in 2020.

2) Brian Flores' defensive background is coming to light with these Dolphins, who first woke folks to their potential with their Thursday night suffocation of ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿'s Jaguars, and caused all kinds of problems Sunday. One star of his defense has been ﻿Xavien Howard﻿, who entered Sunday with an interception in each of his last three games and extended that streak with another in Week 6. The other star has been defensive end ﻿Emmanuel Ogbah﻿, who has shown up on a weekly basis no matter the opponent. Ogbah was frequently in the face of ﻿Joe Flacco﻿, sacking him twice, registering six pressures and hitting him five total times. As a unit, Miami dominated at the line of scrimmage, harassing Flacco and stonewalling ﻿Frank Gore﻿ and ﻿La'Mical Perine﻿ on multiple occasions. They're still a ways from contending legitimately, but these Dolphins appear to have turned the first corner on a winding path back toward contention.

3) We've officially joined the New York tabloids in Gase Watch, in which we closely monitor the job status of the Jets head coach, who looks like he could be fired any day now. New York is at the point in this 0-6 season in which it is not only struggling, it's making the game look like a chore for those playing it in green and white. The Jets laid an egg for most of the first three quarters Sunday, going 0 for 11 on third-down conversions in the first three quarters -- punctuated by an intentional grounding call on Flacco on their 11th attempt -- and it wasn't until ﻿Ty Johnson﻿ handled consecutive carries late in the third that anyone in a Jets uniform showed any sign of life. New York's body language is poor, Gase looks eternally frustrated with each network television shot of him on the sideline, and there isn't much reason to expect an improvement out of this team without a coaching change. The bright side: ﻿Marcus Maye﻿ is having a good season and made an excellent interception early in the fourth that should be on most highlight reels this week. At least the Jets produced one highlight.