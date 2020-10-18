Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa makes NFL debut in win vs. Jets

Welcome to the NFL, ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿.

The Dolphins rookie quarterback made his pro debut in the final minutes of Sunday's 24-0 win over the Jets.

The No. 5 overall pick of the 2020 draft handed the ball off on his initial snap in relief of ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿. One play later, Tagovailoa rolled out to his left and hit ﻿Patrick Laird﻿ for a short gain. He then connected with ﻿Jakeem Grant﻿ for 7 yards, ironically giving Miami its first third-down conversion of the game. Tagovailoa would hand off two more times as time expired.

The 22-year-old signal caller finished 2 of 2 for 9 yards. It was his first game action since last November, when Tagovailoa suffered a posterior hip wall fracture and dislocation while playing for Alabama. Tabbed as Miami's QB1 of the future, he's been the object of the fans' affection since a rough outing from Fitzpatrick in the season opener.