Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa makes NFL debut in win vs. Jets

Welcome to the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa.
The Dolphins rookie quarterback made his pro debut in the final minutes of Sunday's 24-0 win over the Jets.
The No. 5 overall pick of the 2020 draft handed the ball off on his initial snap in relief of Ryan Fitzpatrick. One play later, Tagovailoa rolled out to his left and hit Patrick Laird for a short gain. He then connected with Jakeem Grant for 7 yards, ironically giving Miami its first third-down conversion of the game. Tagovailoa would hand off two more times as time expired.
The 22-year-old signal caller finished 2 of 2 for 9 yards. It was his first game action since last November, when Tagovailoa suffered a posterior hip wall fracture and dislocation while playing for Alabama. Tabbed as Miami's QB1 of the future, he's been the object of the fans' affection since a rough outing from Fitzpatrick in the season opener.
Tagovailoa taking the field for the first time after Fitzpatrick tossed two picks, albeit with three interceptions in a lopsided win, isn't likely to change that for the 3-3 Dolphins.