NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Eagles beat 49ers to start 2-0; Derrick Henry runs over Seahawks

Published: Sep 17, 2021 at 09:08 AM

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 2 schedule).

Nate Burleson: The Eagles were one of the more pleasant surprises in Week 1, beating the Falcons, 32-6, and now they have a chance to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016. Thanks to a jaw-dropping, five-touchdown effort (three passing, two rushing) from Jalen Hurts﻿, the Eagles get the job done vs. a respected 49ers team.

Joe Thomas: Aaron Rodgers and the Packers laid an egg in Week 1, scoring a measly three points. This can't be the new norm in Green Bay, can it? Rodgers doesn't mess around on Monday night, tossing four touchdown passes in a double-digit win over Detroit.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Derrick Henry makes up for last week's 58-yard rushing performance by rumbling all over the Seahawks' defense with 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. "King Henry" is back, baby!

James Jones: What a debut for new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿, who logged three TD passes and zero INTs in a Week 1 win. The veteran has posted at least three TD passes and zero picks in back-to-back games only three times in his career: once in 2011 and twice in 2016, and Detroit made the playoffs in both seasons. Stafford pulls off the feat a fourth time with a five-TD effort vs. the Colts.

Brian Baldinger: I'm taking the Bengals over the Bears, but probably not for the reason you think. As talented as the up-and-coming Cincinnati offense is with Joe Burrow and Co., it's the upgraded defense that has caught my attention. With Trey Hendrickson﻿, a healthy D.J. Reader and a motivated Larry Ogunjobi up front, as well as a solid linebacker corps and secondary, the Bengals have the defensive pieces to stay in most games. Facing his former team, Bears QB Andy Dalton is going to struggle against a much-improved defense, one that plays together.

Marc Ross: You know what they say: "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas." This past Monday in Sin City, Derek Carr, Darren Waller﻿ and the Raiders' offense repeatedly torched the Ravens' Cover 0 coverage to the tune of 33 points and 491 total yards. But now Las Vegas' show hits the road. Against the newly paid T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Steelers' defense, the Raiders are held to under 20 points in Pittsburgh. Carr doesn't throw a TD pass or reach 250 passing yards, while Waller hauls in just four catches in a Steelers win.

Full NFL Week 2 schedule

Thursday, September 16

Sunday, September 19

Monday, September 20

