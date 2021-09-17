NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Eagles beat 49ers to start 2-0; Derrick Henry runs over Seahawks

Joe Thomas: Aaron Rodgers and the Packers laid an egg in Week 1, scoring a measly three points. This can't be the new norm in Green Bay, can it? Rodgers doesn't mess around on Monday night, tossing four touchdown passes in a double-digit win over Detroit.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Derrick Henry makes up for last week's 58-yard rushing performance by rumbling all over the Seahawks' defense with 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. "King Henry" is back, baby!

James Jones: What a debut for new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿, who logged three TD passes and zero INTs in a Week 1 win. The veteran has posted at least three TD passes and zero picks in back-to-back games only three times in his career: once in 2011 and twice in 2016, and Detroit made the playoffs in both seasons. Stafford pulls off the feat a fourth time with a five-TD effort vs. the Colts.

Brian Baldinger: I'm taking the Bengals over the Bears, but probably not for the reason you think. As talented as the up-and-coming Cincinnati offense is with Joe Burrow and Co., it's the upgraded defense that has caught my attention. With Trey Hendrickson﻿, a healthy D.J. Reader and a motivated Larry Ogunjobi up front, as well as a solid linebacker corps and secondary, the Bengals have the defensive pieces to stay in most games. Facing his former team, Bears QB Andy Dalton is going to struggle against a much-improved defense, one that plays together.