NFL Week 15 game picks: Rams top Cowboys; Bolts over Vikings

This game is the perfect test for an age-old, impossible question this time of year: Do you trust what you've seen the last three weeks or the season as a whole? If the answer is the former, Chicago should win this game. The Bears' recent recipe has been enough to win games against sub-standard teams: Mitchell Trubisky's improved play, life from the running game and a sound -- if less than spectacular -- defense. The Packers have not played well since their bye, losing a blowout in San Francisco and failing to coalesce on offense against weak competition. I still lean toward trusting Green Bay's body of work. There's been too much bad offense on tape from this Bears team and the defense isn't special enough to make up for the disparity at quarterback.