Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) sits out Pats practice

A new addition to the Patriots' injury report could leave Tom Brady without his most trusted target.

Julian Edelman was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice with knee and shoulder injuries, per the official report.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi noted Edelman's knee injury was bothering him in the fourth quarter of New England's Week 14 loss to Kansas City, adding the diminutive receiver was limping after almost every play.

Brady is already wading through the choppy waters of his first season without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is enjoying the sunshine and beach parties of retirement. Taking Edelman out of action would only make things more difficult for the 42-year-old quarterback, who has been forced to adjust to life with a handful of new receivers.

The good news: Rookie receiver N'Keal Harry, who missed the first nine games of his first season due to injury, was a full participant despite a hip injury. Patriots fans across the nation are surely hoping Edelman's status eventually improves to match that of Harry before Sunday's game against the lowly but feisty Cincinnati Bengals.