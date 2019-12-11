Bucs WR Mike Evans (hamstring) done for season

At the very least, Mike Evans' final play of the 2019 season was a memorable one and a touchdown, at that.

Nevertheless, Evans, the Buccaneers standout wide receiver, is out for the season due to a serious right hamstring pull, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

During the Buccaneers' 38-35 victory over the Colts, Evans hauled in a 61-yard touchdown, but as he glided into the end zone, he came up limping.

Evans took a seat in the end zone, where he was attended to by the training staff and shortly made his way to the locker room. Rapoport added that head coach Bruce Arians and the organization knew it was a serious injury almost instantly.

Though Evans' season will end three games soon, he still piled up a sterling campaign with 67 catches, 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns. Evans' eighth touchdown came on his first and only catch Sunday and the last of his season, as fate and a bum hamstring would have it.

It's an unfortunate conclusion to Evans' sixth season, all of them amazingly having ended with more than 1,000 yards receiving.