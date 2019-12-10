Bill Belichick on video: 'I have no involvement in this'

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick reiterated Tuesday morning that he had no knowledge of a production crew filming the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, which spurred an NFL investigation.

Belichick said on a conference call with reporters he was made aware of the Bengals' complaint over the film Monday afternoon.

"I mean, I had no idea what it was about," he said Tuesday. "Then, you know, I got an explanation, I think the organization released that explanation or something similar to that. That's really all I know about it."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the Patriots' situation, New England was approved by the Browns for a videographer to be credentialed to shoot a behind-the-scenes piece on an advance scout as part of their "Do Your Job" video series.

On Monday evening, the Patriots released a statement confirming that the organization's video crew, independent of the football operation, filmed the field while in the press box at the Bengals-Browns game. New England took "full responsibility" for the actions of the production crew.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that a Bengals scout noticed the recording in the press box and alerted a Cincinnati executive, who alerted NFL security. Security then spoke with the Patriots staffer and obtained the video.

Belichick reiterated that he has no dealings with the production side of the Patriots' operation.

"Yeah I'm really focused on getting ready for the Bengals here," the coach said. "I just think all that's being handled internally or however it's being handled. I don't know. Again, I have no involvement in this and no knowledge of it. I really don't have any idea what exactly is going on. I can tell you that we've never, as a coaching staff, and I've personally have never used any video footage at all of anything that those production people have done, other than what's shown on public television or something like that. We don't have anything to do with what they do so I really don't have much knowledge of the situation at all."

The 10-3 Patriots face the 1-12 Bengals on Sunday.