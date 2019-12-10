Roundup: Redskins place Derrius Guice (MCL) on IR

The Washington Redskins announced Tuesday afternoon that running back Derrius Guice will miss the remaining three games of the 2019 campaign.

The second-year RB will be placed on injured reserve after suffering an MCL sprain in his left knee in Week 14, thus ending his season. A tough blow for a young player who sat out his entire rookie season after tearing his ACL in the same knee during preseason a year ago.

Guice appeared in five games (one start) in 2019, and contributed 245 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries. He also displayed his dual-threat ability out of the backfield with seven receptions for 79 yards and a TD.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that Guice was diagnosed with the injury following his MRI yesterday, per a source informed of the situation.

The initial reports determined that Guice's ACL remained intact, which was good news, but Washington still opted to be cautious with the 2018 second-round draft pick and sit him.

In addition to this latest setback, Guice also suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee this year, which caused him to miss nine games.

The pint-sized powerful back has been fun to watch in limited time on the field, blasting through arm-tackles and lowering the boom. Yet injuries have been the bugaboo.

It was almost fitting that the latest knee injury came after Guice galloped through the Green Bay Packers secondary for a 23-yard gain. Pretty run. Bad injury. The story of Guice's young career.

Guice has yet to make a public statement regarding the news but, based on a tweet he sent out on Monday, he appears to be in good spirits.

Here is other news we're monitoring on Tuesday:

» Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (quad) participated in walkthroughs and continues to look like he'll be a go for Thursday against the Jets, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee) was also out there but it's unclear if he'll participate, Garofolo added.

The team later announced that both were limited in practice: this was Jackson's second limited designation while Andrews was listed as a DNP on Monday. Tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) did not participate for a second straight day.

» New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (ankle) missed practice again. Adams told the media Tuesday that he'll be a game-time decision for Thursday night, per SNY. "It's getting better...if I'm not ready, I'm not gonna go out there," Adams said.

» Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he expects both running back James Conner (shoulder) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) to practice this week. Conner and Smith-Schuster have missed the past three games for the Steelers.

» The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, Rapoport reports. Inman played for the Colts in 2018.

» Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said offensive tackle Lane Johnson is week-to-week with an ankle injury. Pederson also said wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has a "significant" foot injury. Jeffery and Johnson left Monday night's win over the Giants with injuries and did not return.

Garofolo later reported that Jeffery's injury status indicates his season is over, according to a source with knowledge. Garofolo added that the team is still gathering opinions about what exactly is wrong with his foot but all signs point to him being done for the year.

» The Jacksonville Jaguars placed linebacker Jake Ryan (hamstring) on injured reserve. Jacksonville also signed linebacker Dakota Allen off the Rams' practice squad.

» New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur says quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) will start if he's healthy and "ready to play." Eli Manning started Monday night in loss to Eagles. Rapoport reported Monday that Jones was expected to miss 2-4 weeks with the ankle injury.

» The Cincinnati Bengals placed wide receiver Auden Tate (left knee) on injured reserved. Tate recorded 575 receiving yards on 40 catches this season with one touchdown. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Tate has an MCL sprain and will seek a second opinion.

» The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Seahawks cornerback Jamar Taylor, per Garafolo. Taylor appeared in nine games this season for Seattle.

» Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia announced that receiver Marvin Jones will be placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury; this will be the second straight season Jones will finish the year on IR. Patricia added that Jones was injured on the last drive of the game against the Vikings when he planted his foot but was able to finish the game. In his 13 appearances (11 starts), Jones, 29, registered 62 catches for 779 yards and nine touchdowns.

» The Miami Dolphins waived running back Zach Zenner after just one game with the club.