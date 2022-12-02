Bold Predictions

Presented By

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Pass-TD record reached in Chiefs-Bengals; A.J. Brown's revenge!

Published: Dec 02, 2022 at 12:14 PM

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 13 schedule).

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_DeAngelo_Hall
DeAngelo Hall

It feels like A.J. Brown was born for days like this Sunday, when his Philadelphia Eagles host the team that traded him in the offseason, the Tennessee Titans. He was very candid earlier this week when asked about Titans fans, and in the end, Brown gets revenge with a trio of touchdowns in a blowout victory for the Eagles. 

Related Links

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Marc Ross

After feasting on bottom-of-the-barrel NFL defenses in their five-game win streak, the Miami Dolphins finally face a true test in the San Francisco 49ers, who feature the league's No. 1 overall and scoring defense. DeMeco Ryans' unit shuts down Miami's talented trio of Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, holding them to under 20 points and forcing three turnovers in a statement win. 

Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

Remember when Drew Brees and Eli Manning went blow for blow back in their 2015 showdown, combining for an NFL-record 13 passing touchdowns? Yeah, I thought you might. Well, we're about to see that magic again this weekend when Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow take the field at Paul Brown Stadium. These two stud QBs tie that NFL record Sunday. Grab your popcorn!

Nate_Burleson
Nate Burleson

The Lions' defense has underwhelmed for most of the season but comes up in a big spot Sunday in a battle of four-win teams, forcing three turnovers against the Jaguars. The effort gives Detroit its fourth win in five games, helping the Lions stay alive in the NFC playoff picture.

Headshot_Author_Willie_McGinest_1400x1000
Willie McGinest

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense are in a bit of slump. The star quarterback has accounted for just five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) over his past four games. But Jackson rebounds in big way against the Broncos with a total of five scores (three passing, two rushing) in a Ravens win.

Full NFL Week 13 schedule

Thursday, December 1

Sunday, December 4

Monday, December 5

Related Content

news

NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Trevor Lawrence outrushes Lamar Jackson; Packers upset Eagles

Will Trevor Lawrence outrush Lamar Jackson? Can the Packers channel another upset win against a heavily favored NFC power? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Jets finally beat Pats! Jeff Saturday's Colts hand Eagles 2nd straight loss

Will the Jets FINALLY beat the Patriots? Can Jeff Saturday's Colts stay hot and hand the Eagles their second straight loss? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: Tony Pollard runs WILD on Packers; Geno Smith outduels Tom Brady

Which offensive player steps up in Mike McCarthy's return to Green Bay? Can Geno Smith continue his magical season against Tom Brady in Germany? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Justin Fields' career day lifts Bears over Dolphins; Kadarius Toney TD?

Can Justin Fields continue his rise to knock off the Dolphins? Will Patrick Mahomes connect with newcomer Kadarius Toney in the receiver's first game as a Chief? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Aaron Rodgers shut out by Bills; Geno Smith torches Giants with five TDs

Is Aaron Rodgers about to hit a new low in Buffalo? Will Geno Smith light up his former team when the Giants visit Seattle? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Packers lose third straight; Aidan Hutchinson outplays Micah Parsons

Will Aaron Rodgers and the struggling Packers lose a third straight game? Can rookie Aidan Hutchinson outshine Defensive Player of the Year front-runner Micah Parsons? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Zach Wilson outduels Aaron Rodgers; Eagles' D steals shine from DAL unit

Will Zach Wilson outduel Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau? Can the Eagles end Cooper Rush's win streak? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Panthers upset 49ers; Julio Jones finds Fountain of Youth vs. Falcons

Can Baker Mayfield's Panthers find a way to upend the 49ers? How will Julio Jones fare against his former team? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 5 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson shreds Bills; Devin Lloyd for Defensive Rookie of the Year!

Is Lamar Jackson about to run circles around the top-ranked Bills defense? What will Devin Lloyd do to further his Defensive Rookie of the Year candidacy? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 4 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Colts upset Chiefs; Darius Slay keeps balling with pick-six

Can the Colts notch their first win in style by handing the Chiefs their first loss? Will Darius Slay provide an encore to his two-pick performance? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Tua Tagovailoa enjoys perfect outing; revenge for Jalen Reagor!

Is Tua Tagovailoa about to provide the best performance of his young career? Can Bill Belichick avoid his first 0-2 start since 2001? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE