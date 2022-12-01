Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among November Players of the Month

Mahomes has emerged as a frontrunner to win his second AP NFL Most Valuable Player award and his showing over the past month is evidence as to why. Masterful throughout the month, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 4-0 record in November with at least 320 yards passing in each game. In total, Mahomes passed for 1,426 yards in the month with nine touchdowns and three interceptions for a 99.1 rating. He also posted 161 yards rushing and a score on the ground en route to receiving AFC Offensive Player of the Month.