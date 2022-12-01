Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among November Players of the Month

Published: Dec 01, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson put together sterling performance after sterling performance through November.

Thus, it was of little surprise that Jefferson and Mahomes led the way when the NFL Players of the Month were released Thursday.

Mahomes has emerged as a frontrunner to win his second AP NFL Most Valuable Player award and his showing over the past month is evidence as to why. Masterful throughout the month, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 4-0 record in November with at least 320 yards passing in each game. In total, Mahomes passed for 1,426 yards in the month with nine touchdowns and three interceptions for a 99.1 rating. He also posted 161 yards rushing and a score on the ground en route to receiving AFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Jefferson, the NFC Offensive Player of the Month, has led the way for the NFC North's first-place Vikings. Minnesota went 3-1 in the month, and Jefferson had 100 yards and a touchdown in each of the Vikings' victories. Over the course of November, Jefferson, in addition to regularly making acrobatic and unbelievable grabs, hauled in 29 catches for 480 yards and three touchdowns.

The San Francisco 49ers defense has been downright dominant, and defensive end Nick Bosa has been a driving force. Bosa, the NFC Defensive Player of the Month, produced 10 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks for the Niners, who earned a shutout in Week 12 and haven't allowed a point in the second half for four consecutive games.

AFC Defensive Player of the Month went to Los Angeles Chargers do-it-all safety Derwin James. James filled up the stat sheet with 37 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Joey Slye was one missed point-after away from being perfect in November, but he was on point in earning NFC Special Teams Player of the Month. Slye's been a key contributor for the surging Washington Commanders, who've won three straight. Slye was seven of eight on PATs and a perfect 10 of 10 on field goals, including two from 50-plus yards.

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass was the AFC Special Teams Players of the Month. Bass was 8 of 9 on PATs and 12 of 13 on field goals, which likewise included a pair of 50-plus yarders.

Christian Watson's emergence as a big-play threat for the Green Bay Packers led to the wide receiver hauling in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month. During four November games, Watson produced 14 receptions for 289 yards and six touchdowns. Watson, a second-round pick, posted a pair of 100-yard games, as well, during his breakout month.

Rookie recognition was confined to the NFC North, as Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson tracked down NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month. The No. 2 overall pick racked up 13 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and two interceptions to help the Lions to a 3-1 showing over the past four games.

