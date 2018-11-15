NFL Week 11 game picks: Rams edge Chiefs; Cowboys stay hot

The Chargers are on a roll, as winners of six straight. The Broncos should be better than their 3-6 record would indicate, though. This could be a fun AFC West matchup. Perhaps it would be tighter if played in the mile-high air, but the soccer pitch at StubHub Center (home to the L.A. Galaxy) will just have to do. Including their Week 7 game in London, the Bolts have gone 4-1 on soccer fields this season. They also fare well in the ground game, the precise area where the Broncos have floundered on defense for much of this season. Vance Joseph's group has buttoned up that weakness over the last three games, however, allowing only 72 rushing yards per game. Houston did run for 98 yards on them last time out, but the Texans' running backs only gained 60 of those yards at 2.2 yards per carry. Philip Rivers < Deshaun Watson, at least in that department. Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler are averaging a robust 5.4 and 5.8 yards per tote. Give the Bolts' offensive line a ton of credit, as Rivers is only being sacked 1.3 times per game. Think the Chargers' pass protection will be the difference.