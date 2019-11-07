NFL Week 10 game picks: 49ers beat Seahawks; Browns nip Bills

The good news for Giants and Jets fans is that they should feel better about their young quarterbacks after Sunday. Sam Darnold has started the majority of games for a historically bad offense, but the team's inability to identify pressure should be less of a problem against a Giants front that rarely applies any. Daniel Jones matches his "ooh"-worthy plays each week with an equal number of turnovers, but he's facing a Jets defense that has started to buckle under the weight of this miserable season. Jones, who is nine days older than Darnold, appears to be a bit further ahead of his cross-stadium counterpart, in part because he has the better coach, offensive line and weapons around him. It's not exactly Namath-Tarkenton in New Haven, but it's all this once-proud football city has for now.