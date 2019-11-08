Patrick Mahomes (knee) to start Sunday vs. Titans

The reigning MVP is back.

Patrick Mahomes is ready to roll after missing two games due to a dislocated kneecap.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Friday that Mahomes would start under center Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

The initial timeline for the quarterback's return was at least three games missed. Mahomes sat out just two.

"We knew how we've kind of been doing the whole process of the injury in general is just seeing how I felt every single day," Mahomes said when asked if he knew he'd be back this week. "I knew I had a chance once I kind of talked to those doctors and they said that as long as I was functioning well, moving well, that I could play this week. Coach Reid still wanted me to take it day by day. So I went out here and practiced, and took the reps and I haven't had any pains or any setbacks.

"And so, as long as we keep going with that, I'm glad to be back out there."

The Chiefs increased the signal-caller's workload, and he was a full participant in practice this week, portending to his early return to the lineup. He looked spry during the media portion of practice.

Your Friday video of Patrick Mahomes running and having a little fun during portion of practice open to media. We should know his game status when Andy Reid talks to us around 1:10ish. pic.twitter.com/jo4Xw0p5Tt â Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) November 8, 2019

The Chiefs went 1-1 with Matt Moore at the wheel, and the veteran added a win in relief in Week 7 against Denver after Mahomes went down with the injury. Moore proved sturdy in last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings, getting the ball to his playmakers with aplomb, and almost pulled the upset over Green Bay the week prior.

Moore's performances could have allowed the Chiefs to rest Mahomes one more week and feel confident the offense could still perform against a banged-up Titans D. However, with the Oakland Raiders nipping at their heels in the AFC West, and a potential first-round bye at stake, K.C. will turn back to its playmaking quarterback on the road.

"Whenever you're out there on the football field, there's always a chance of injury," Mahomes said. "So as long as I'm functioning and I'm moving around the right way, then I think I can go out there and play."

Reid insisted the entire time that Mahomes would return when the medical staff was comfortable he was healthy enough to play. The Chiefs stuck with that plan. Getting the gunslinger back a week early is great news for the football viewing world.