David Johnson (ankle) 'definitely playing' vs. Bucs

Let there be no question about David Johnson's status this week.

The Arizona Cardinals running back was emphatic Wednesday when asked whether he'd return from the ankle injury that kept him out the past two tilts.

"I'm definitely playing," Johnson said, via ESPN. "I'm definitely playing. I'm good. I'm ready to go," Johnson said.

The 27-year-old running back added that he was close to a return last week but was kept on the sideline out of precaution. With just one carry in Week 7, Johnson hasn't seen a real workload since Oct. 13.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury noted this week that the team won't overwork Johnson in his return.

With Chase Edmonds still absent from practice due to a hamstring injury, the Cards will pair Johnson with Kenyan Drake, who blasted off in his first game with Arizona after being acquired in a trade with Miami.

With Johnson and Drake each owning a dual-threat ability, it will be interesting to track how much Kingsbury gets them on the field together Sunday against Tampa Bay, either both in the backfield or one split out wide.