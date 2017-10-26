NFL trade deadline: One move for each NFC team

Marc Sessler: Every team comes packed with strengths and weaknesses. The Vikings, though, are leaning on a formula that feels destined to take them deep into the NFC playoffs: They have a Super Bowl-worthy defense and just enough from an offense missing rookie running back Dalvin Cook. It makes no sense to jettison one of the quarterbacks -- not this year, and not considering the durability questions -- and Minnesota has gotten by in the backfield with Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon. In this exercise, this is one team that should sit tight and not fiddle with the roster's chemistry.