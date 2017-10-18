Rodgers-Cromartie calls ban a 'misunderstanding'

As expected, cooler heads prevailed between Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Giants head coach Ben McAdoo. The cornerback, who left the team's facility last week after a tense conversation with his coach and earned himself an indefinite suspension, is back.

"I'm an animated guy ... I was wrong and I admit that," Rodgers-Cromartie said, via the team's Twitter page. "I'm a competitor and I like to be out there with my guys."

He added:

Basically, DRC chalked the whole thing up to a "miscommunication" and a "misunderstanding." He said things w/Ben McAdoo are good now. â Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 18, 2017

This is really the perfect NFL melodrama in three acts. Player gets upset, player confronts coach, and contrite player returns to the locker room because, at the end of the day, he's very good and both the coach and player would like to see him on the field.

Personal pride gets in the way of fully optimized workforces at just about every job, and in the NFL, where this drama plays out in front of the watchful eyes of rabid fans online and in person, a heated exchange can end up resulting in something a little more sensational than intended. Rodgers-Cromartie himself said, "I'm dramatic. I'm crazy." McAdoo, who is still experiencing many of these issues for the first time as a head coach, might have taken a different approach as well.