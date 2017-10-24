Terrelle Pryor not 'angry' about reduced role in loss

Terrelle Pryor hasn't been the big-play spark the Washington Redskins hoped when signing him to a one-year prove-it deal this offseason.

In Monday night's 34-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pryor was left out of the rotation early, seeing just one snap in the first half. He played 29 total plays, catching two passes for 14 yards on four targets. Despite being relegated to an afterthought, the 28-year-old receiver isn't complaining about his role.

"We believe in coach. We believe in what he represents and how he coaches us," Pryor said of Jay Gruden after the loss. "Whatever he says goes and I don't have any question -- you're not going to see me, you know, angry or whatever."

Gruden decided to ride second-year receiver Josh Doctson at the X receiver position, where Pryor generally plays. With Washington in more two tight end sets early, that relegated Pryor to the bench.

"We started Josh. We had a sub-pattern going and we're going to get Terrelle in there later. We wanted to get Josh in there early," Gruden said when asked about Pryor's lack of playing time.

When Washington did go with three receivers, Pryor was in a rotation with Ryan Grant (26 snaps).

In previous games, Pryor had led the team in receiver snaps, but with Doctson, the former first-round pick, finally healthy, Gruden decided to change gears and give the younger player a chance to take the role.

The Redskins signed Pryor to a one-year, $6 million contract in the offseason, hoping he could fill the gap left behind by Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson. Thus far, Pryor has been a disappointment, catching 18 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown in six games with a plethora of dropped passes.

To his credit, Pryor wasn't playing any me-first cards on Monday.

"I was just told that Josh was starting and that he was going to be playing. Josh is my guy -- I'm a fan of all of the receivers we have and all of my teammates," he said. "I just want everybody to do well and whoever's going to help us win, I'm all for it."