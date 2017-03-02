NFL Scouting Combine: What we learned Thursday

Published: Mar 02, 2017 at 09:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

INDIANAPOLIS -- Can Dalvin Cook do for an NFL club this fall what Ezekiel Elliott did for the Dallas Cowboys as a rookie in 2016?

The former Florida State star thinks so, as long as he lands in the right situation.

"I feel like if I get put in the right system, I can do the same things that Zeke did," Cook said.

That's a bold suggestion, given that Elliott exploded for 1,631 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in his first NFL season. It's also bold because not every NFL club, regardless of system, can block for Cook as well as the Cowboys' much-touted offensive line. Nevertheless, Cook's confidence in his potential as a rookie is unmistakable.

Equally unmistakable is the respect Cook has for the draft impact Elliott's effectiveness could have on the position as a whole. As the first running back selected with a top-five pick since the Cleveland Browns chose an eventual bust in Trent Richardson (2012), Elliott is changing minds about the draft value of an impact rusher, Cook believes.

"Zeke paved the way for us. Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon, all those guys paved a way for us. Zeke did a great job of catching the ball out of the backfield, protecting Dak (Prescott) at quarterback, running very well behind a good offensive line, he paved the way for us," Cook said. "It was a good thing for us coming in right now."

Former LSU RB Leonard Fournette said much the same.

"(Elliott) showed he's not just a running back. He can help in the passing game, he can run, he can block, and he laid a great way for these running backs coming out now," Fournette said. "... With the running backs we have in this class, and with next year's running backs, a lot is going to change. With this running back group, a lot of these players are going to succeed in the NFL and contribute as soon as they get there."

Here are six other things we learned Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine:

  1. The Mitch Trubisky Height Mystery was solved, and it was solved to the former North Carolina quarterback's liking. Scouting doubts about Trubisky's height (UNC-listed 6-foot-3, but feared to be in the 6-1 range) resonated in the weeks leading up to the combine. He came in at 6-2 1/8, quelling any concerns and earning positive remarks from the likes of Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson and San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch.
  1. Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine led all running backs in the bench press event with 30 reps of 225 pounds. That tied him for the seventh-best total at the position since 2003. ... Cook repped 225 pounds 22 times.
  1. Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer made an outstanding impression on the San Francisco 49ers in an interview, according to new GM John Lynch. And Lynch wasn't shy about acknowledging his club's need for a quarterback, either.
  1. Fournette's speed will be on display Friday for the 40-yard dash, but scouts will have to wait until LSU's pro day to see his strength. He said he won't participate in the bench press at the combine, but will do so at LSU on April 5.
  1. What's it like to block the guy most expect to be the No. 1 pick of the draft? We asked five offensive tackles about their college encounters with Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett.
  1. With Fournette and Cook commanding a lion's share of attention on running backs at the combine, Stanford's Christian McCaffrey made it known he feels as though he's not given enough respect. Merited or not, it's a perception that fuels his motivation.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More