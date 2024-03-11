 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

NFL's two-day negotiating period opens today at noon ET

Published: Mar 11, 2024 at 07:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Buckle up. The NFL's frenzy is about to escalate.

The league's free-agent negotiating period opens at noon ET on Monday.

What does the window opening mean?

NFL teams are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents when the new league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13.

In lay terms, beginning at lunchtime on the East Coast, teams can discuss potential contract terms with agents of players set to hit the market. The window is often erroneously referred to as the "legal tampering period."

Related Links

Officially, deals cannot be finalized during the negotiation window, and players are not allowed to visit potential new teams, but the framework for pacts can be constructed. The negotiation period provides for a flurry of deals to be announced when free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The negotiating window is like a soft-open for free agency. Over the weekend, clubs did its best to lock down its own free agents before reps were legally permitted to talk to other teams, which led to a flurry of signings, including Chris Jones in Kansas City and Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay

With the start of the negotiating window, the weekend's flurry will ramp up into a storm of rumors and news as word leaks about potential destinations before it turns into a full-blown blizzard by Wednesday.

NFL Network's Free Agency Frenzy kicks off Monday at 11 a.m. ET to keep you covered on all the latest news, reports and buzz.

Related Content

news

Franchise-tagged WR Tee Higgins requests trade from Bengals

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has requested a trade out of Cincinnati, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Jacksonville Jaguars signing center Mitch Morse to two-year, $10.5M contract

Mitch Morse didn't take long to find a new job. The center agreed to a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth $10.5 million with $7 million guaranteed.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Quarterback Russell Wilson plans to sign with Steelers when new league year begins

Quarterback Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers when the new league year begins on March 13, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night.
news

Niners to release Arik Armstead after defensive lineman declined pay cut

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead has declined a pay cut and will be released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday, per a source.
news

LB Bobby Wagner expected to test free agency, currently considered unlikely to return to Seahawks

Seattle Linebacker Bobby Wagner is expected to test free agency and is currently viewed as unlikely to return to the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday, per a source.
news

Buccaneers, QB Baker Mayfield agree to three-year contract worth up to $115 million

The Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield have agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth a max value of $115 million in incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per sources.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox announces retirement after 12 seasons

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox announced his retirement on Sunday after 12 seasons in Philadelphia. 
news

Patriots trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

The New England Patriots are trading quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a late-round draft pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.
news

Chiefs, Chris Jones agree to five-year, $158.75 million deal with $101 million in guarantees

Defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a five-year deal that includes $101 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.