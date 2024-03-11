NFL's two-day negotiating period opens today at noon ET

Officially, deals cannot be finalized during the negotiation window, and players are not allowed to visit potential new teams, but the framework for pacts can be constructed. The negotiation period provides for a flurry of deals to be announced when free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The negotiating window is like a soft-open for free agency. Over the weekend, clubs did its best to lock down its own free agents before reps were legally permitted to talk to other teams, which led to a flurry of signings, including Chris Jones in Kansas City and Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay.

With the start of the negotiating window, the weekend's flurry will ramp up into a storm of rumors and news as word leaks about potential destinations before it turns into a full-blown blizzard by Wednesday.