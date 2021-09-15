NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 15

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is having another season sidelined by injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that McCoy suffered a season-ending injury, per sources informed of the situation. The Raiders announced the DT sustained a knee injury during Monday Night Football.

It's the latest blow to the 33-year-old former Pro Bowler. McCoy missed all of 2020 after rupturing his quad in practice with the Dallas Cowboys. McCoy played nine snaps as a reserve DT in the Raiders' opening-game win over the Baltimore Ravens before being carted off with an injury.

A six-time Pro Bowler in nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McCoy played in all 16 games with the Carolina Panthers in 2019, compiling five sacks.