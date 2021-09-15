NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 15

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is having another season sidelined by injury.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that McCoy suffered a season-ending injury, per sources informed of the situation. The Raiders announced the DT sustained a knee injury during Monday Night Football.
It's the latest blow to the 33-year-old former Pro Bowler. McCoy missed all of 2020 after rupturing his quad in practice with the Dallas Cowboys. McCoy played nine snaps as a reserve DT in the Raiders' opening-game win over the Baltimore Ravens before being carted off with an injury.
A six-time Pro Bowler in nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McCoy played in all 16 games with the Carolina Panthers in 2019, compiling five sacks.
The Raiders signed DT Damion Square off the Bears' practice squad on Tuesday to help replace McCoy, Rapoport reported.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters that tight end Adam Shaheen will return to practice after being placed on the COVID-19 list last week. The team officially activated Shaheen off the list later Wednesday. Flores declined to say if Raekwon Davis (knee) would require surgery. The Dolphins placed Davis on injured reserve Tuesday.
- Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb (ankle) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, coach Vic Fangio told reporters. Chubb was inactive in Week 1.
- Carolina Panthers guard John Miller was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said wide receiver Gabriel Davis will not practice Wednesday with a lower body injury. Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, linebacker Matt Milano and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie will be limited.
- New York Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton is still getting a second opinion on his knee injury coach Robert Saleh told reporters. He could miss more than eight weeks if he opts for surgery. Receiver Keelan Cole (knee) will be back at practice Wednesday after missing Sunday's game, while Jamison Crowder has one more day until he's cleared for COVID-19 protocol. New York expects linebacker Jamien Sherwood (foot) to return next week.
- San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) and defensive lineman Arik Armstead (abductor) did not practice Wednesday. Defensive end Dee Ford was limited.
- New York Giants tight end Evan Engram and (calf) guard Shane Lemieux (knee) have been ruled out of Thursday's game against Washington. Running back Saquon Barkley (knee) is questionable.
- Cincinnati Bengals safety Ricardo Allen (broken hand) has been placed on injured reserve.
- Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham (knee) will not play Sunday against the Texans. Beckham did not play in Cleveland's season-opener either.
Roster signings
- The Las Vegas Raiders are signing guard Jordan Simmons off Seattle's practice squad, pending a physical, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- The Detroit Lions signed wide receiver Geronimo Allison to the practice squad.
- The Chicago Bears signed offensive lineman Alex Taylor to the practice squad.
- The New Orleans Saints made their signing of wide receiver Kenny Stills to the practice squad official.
- The Cincinnati Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin from their practice squad and former Steelers safety Sean Davis to their practice squad.
Roster cuts
- The Atlanta Falcons released kicker Elliott Fry from the practice squad.