NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Aug. 18

The Green Bay Packers are continuing to tread lightly with Jordan Love.
As the second-year quarterback continues to rehab his injured shoulder, Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that they will "probably not see him" participate in Wednesday's joint practice with Jets, according to ESPN.
Love was held out of practice Monday because of the injury, which cut his debut short in the preseason opener against the Texans. He did, however, throw on Tuesday during a light practice session.
In regards to Love's status for Saturday's contest against the Jets, LaFleur didn't rule out the chance of the QB playing, saying they'll "give him every opportunity (but) don't want to put him in a situation to make it worse."
In the meantime, Green Bay will have to rely on a QB room of Kurt Benkert, the presumed starter against New York, and the recently-signed Jake Dolegala.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy revealed Wednesday that second-round tackle Teven Jenkins will undergo back surgery and the hope is the rookie will return by season's end. Nagy also said rookie quarterback Justin Fields is sidelined with a groin issue for precautionary reasons but the plan remains to play him in Saturday's preseason game.
- Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool isn't practicing after suffering a minor ankle sprain on Tuesday, per ESPN.
- Philadelphia Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson has a small fracture in his back and will have an 6-8 week recovery ahead of him despite no surgery needed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Jackson could potentially land on injured reserve with a chance to return midseason, Pelissero added.
- Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Dak Prescott (shoulder strain) will continue to be limited in practice Wednesday and that there was "a good chance he probably won't play" in Saturday's preseason game.
- New York Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that safety Lamarcus Joyner won't practice Wednesday due to back spasms. Rookie wideout Elijah Moore (quad) and rookie guard Alijah Vera-Tucker are also being held out of practice.
- Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson is dealing with a hamstring injury, per coach Matt Rhule.
- Denver Broncos rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II did not practice Wednesday after sustaining an injury to his lower extremity on Tuesday.
Roster signings
- The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with free-agent kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, Pelissero reported. Dallas brought the former CFL All-Star in for a workout this week.
- The New Orleans Saints signed free-agent cornerback Bryan Mills, defensive back Natrell Jamerson, receiver Kevin White, and offensive linemen Jordan Mills and Caleb Benenoch.
Roster cuts/retirements
- Jets offensive lineman Alex Lewis is retiring after five NFL seasons, according to the Associated Press. Lewis was entering his sixth season, and third in New York.
- The Saints waived receiver Jake Lampman and defensive back Lawrence Woods and waived/injured DB Adonis Alexander and offensive lineman Michael Brown.