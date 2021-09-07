Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 7

Published: Sep 07, 2021 at 10:15 AM
The Dallas Cowboys expect to have right tackle La'el Collins on the field for Thursday night's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that he believes Collins can play through the neck injury that held him out of practice last week.

"I think we're going to have him for the game, and you're right, I would call this a typical stinger yeah, these guys do usually play with them," Jones said via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Collins was a full participant in Monday's practice, a good sign he'd be ready for the season opener.

Having Collins available is a boon for a Cowboys offensive line that is expected to be without star guard Zack Martin, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jones called it "iffy" that Martin would be cleared with two negative tests before Thursday.

Mike McCarthy sounded equally as unsure about the lineman's status, reiterating Tuesday, "I don't think Zack is gonna play in the game," per NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Injuries

  • Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is expected to be ready to play Week 1 versus San Francisco, coach Dan Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Swift has been dealing with a groin injury that kept him out of preseason action. Campbell previously said he was uncertain Swift would be ready to play in the season opener, so Tuesday's update is a positive for the Lions' top running back. In addition to Swift, Campbell noted defensive lineman Michael Brockers should play, as well. Brockers was limited throughout training camp and preseason due to an undisclosed injury.
  • Denver Broncos tight end ﻿Noah Fant﻿ (lower left leg) is expected to be ready to go for Sunday's opener against the Giants, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Fant participated in individual drills Monday for the first time since before the Broncos' second preseason game on Aug. 21.

Contract news

  • The New York Giants converted most of the cornerback and team captain Logan Ryan's $5.5 million base salary into a signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The move creates more cap space heading into the season and will spread Ryan's signing bonus over the remaining years of his contract for cap purposes.
  • The Dallas Cowboys created $5 million in extra salary cap space by restructuring quarterback Dak Prescott﻿'s base salary, converting $6.5 million into signing bonus money.

