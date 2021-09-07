NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 7

The Dallas Cowboys expect to have right tackle La'el Collins on the field for Thursday night's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that he believes Collins can play through the neck injury that held him out of practice last week.

"I think we're going to have him for the game, and you're right, I would call this a typical stinger yeah, these guys do usually play with them," Jones said via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Collins was a full participant in Monday's practice, a good sign he'd be ready for the season opener.

Having Collins available is a boon for a Cowboys offensive line that is expected to be without star guard Zack Martin, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jones called it "iffy" that Martin would be cleared with two negative tests before Thursday.