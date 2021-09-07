Seahawks set to adjust LT Duane Brown's contract, convert roster bonuses into guarantees

Duane Brown's return to the field is coming at the perfect time for the Seahawks, and includes some instant cash for the veteran.

Seattle and Brown will agree to an adjusted contract that will convert per-game roster bonuses into guarantees, and add injury protection for the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that Seattle added a voidable year to the deal to give him that protection.

Brown ended his hold-in by returning to practice Monday, coach Pete Carroll told reporters, and Tuesday's news means he'll play with added financial security.

At 36 years old, Brown remains an effective left tackle, but also knows he doesn't have another decade left in the NFL. He's experienced when it comes to injuries, too, losing four games to a quadriceps injury in 2016. Brown also knows how to handle contract disputes, sitting out for six games while with the Texans before having his trade request fulfilled in 2017.

With all of this in mind, Brown was looking for reassurance he'd be protected in the event he suffered an injury that would cut his 2021 season short and/or make him expendable in 2022. Seattle is obliging with the updated agreement.

Brown also received a bonus benefit from which Carroll did not shy away when discussing the tackle's current situation Monday. While he staged his hold-in, Brown managed to avoid adding any wear and tear to his body, entering 2021 with what Carroll referred to as "fresh legs," adding Brown is "really healthy right now."