Buccaneers add WR Chris Godwin (quad) to injury report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added Chris Godwin to the injury report ahead of Thursday night's season opener versus the Dallas Cowboys.
The club listed the receiver as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to a quad injury. Godwin wasn't on the injury report Monday.
It's unclear whether it's an issue the 25-year-old wideout could play through. We'll have a better indication after his participation level Wednesday when the game status report is announced.
The Buccaneers have depth at wideout, including rookie Jaelon Darden and Tyler Johnson behind its top quartet, but it would be a big blow to the Super Bowl champs if Godwin cannot play in the opener.
Elsewhere on the Bucs' injury report, receiver Antonio Brown was listed as not practicing due to a knee injury, but it could have been a veteran off day for the 33-year-old. Additionally, Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul , and defensive tackle Bruce McLenna were all given vet rest days.
Running back Giovani Bernard (ankle) was a full participant again Tuesday and will be good to go Thursday night.
Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) did not practice once again, and coach Bruce Arians said the safety would miss Week 1. Mike Edwards will likely fill Whitehead's role.