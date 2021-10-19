NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 19

Around the NFL

Lamar Miller is getting another chance to revive his NFL career.

The New Orleans Saints are signing the veteran running back to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per Miller's agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Miller, 30, was cut on Aug. 15 by Washington, his home since the club signed him off the Bears' practice squad last December.

A Pro Bowler in 2018, Miller has yet to fully bounce back from a torn ACL he suffered during the 2019 preseason as a member of the Texans. Miller signed with the Patriots as a free agent following that season but did not make the 53-man roster.

Miller signed with Chicago early last season and was eventually elevated to the active roster in Week 10 after David Montgomery suffered a concussion in Week 9. He recorded two receptions for six yards and no carries in his one appearance with the team.

In New Orleans, Miller joins a room still searching to lock down a backup behind Alvin Kamara with Tony Jones (ankle) still on injured reserve. Should Miller acclimate quickly, a call up for the Saints' post-bye week matchup against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football wouldn't be out of the question.

news

Sean McVay reflects on Jared Goff trade: 'I wish that there was better clear communication'

Lions QB Jared Goff will get a golden chance to turn around his fortunes in a profound way on Sunday when Detroit visits his former team, the Rams, and head coach Sean McVay.
news

John Harbaugh: Critics of Lamar Jackson 'whistling in the graveyard' after hot start to season

Figuring out Lamar Jackson has been an ongoing topic over the last three seasons. The Ravens QB's start to the 2021 season gives the impression that teams still hoping to accomplish this are not as close as critics initially predicted.
news

Jaguars release veteran kicker Josh Lambo

The Jags announced Tuesday morning they've released ﻿Josh Lambo﻿, ceding the kicking job to Matthew Wright. The third-year kicker made the Jaguars' first three field goals of the 2021 season Sunday.
news

Titans rookie CB Caleb Farley feared to suffered torn ACL

Tennessee Titans rookie cornerback Caleb Farley is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's win over the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports
news

Josh Allen: A lot of 'shoulda, coulda, wouldas' will 'fuel' Bills after last-second loss to Titans

Bills QB Josh Allen laments the team's red-zone woes after losing to the Tennessee Titans after a turnover on downs from the 3-yard line. 
news

Sean McDermott on fourth-down decision: I'll take Josh Allen 10 times out of 10

Buffalo went for the win instead of a game-tying field goal and Josh Allen got stuffed. Jeffery Simmons' tackle led to a kneel down and a thrilling Titans win, but Bills head coach Sean McDermott would do it again. 
news

Derrick Henry gives Titans 'big shot of life' in win over Bills

Derrick Henry is producing the best encore to a 2,000-yard season in NFL history. The show continued Monday night with another virtuoso performance. Henry rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as Tennessee edged Buffalo, 34-31, in a battle of division leaders.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Titans' win over Bills on Monday night

A huge goal-line stop on fourth down of a Josh Allen sneak by the Titans defense propelled them to a 34-31 win over the Bills on Monday night.
news

OT Taylor Lewan, WR Julio Jones among Titans players injured in win over Bills

Tennessee Titans left tackle ﻿Taylor Lewan﻿ was carted off the field on a backboard in the first half of Monday' night's game against the Buffalo Bills. 
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo returns to practice, Trey Lance still out

The 49ers might be switching QBs again -- this time back to their starter. ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ participated in practice Monday, while rookie Trey Lance was sidelined with his knee injury.
news

Week 6 Monday night inactives: Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

The official inactives for the Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans "Monday Night Football" game.
