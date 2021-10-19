NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 19

Lamar Miller is getting another chance to revive his NFL career.

The New Orleans Saints are signing the veteran running back to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per Miller's agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Miller, 30, was cut on Aug. 15 by Washington, his home since the club signed him off the Bears' practice squad last December.

A Pro Bowler in 2018, Miller has yet to fully bounce back from a torn ACL he suffered during the 2019 preseason as a member of the Texans. Miller signed with the Patriots as a free agent following that season but did not make the 53-man roster.

Miller signed with Chicago early last season and was eventually elevated to the active roster in Week 10 after David Montgomery suffered a concussion in Week 9. He recorded two receptions for six yards and no carries in his one appearance with the team.