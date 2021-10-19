Jaguars release veteran kicker Josh Lambo

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright got another win.

The Jags announced Tuesday morning they've released longtime veteran kicker ﻿Josh Lambo﻿.

Wright made the Jaguars' first three field goals of the 2021 season Sunday in their 23-20 win over Miami in London, including the 53-yard game-winner.

Cutting Lambo doesn't come as much of a surprise after the Jags started the season 0-for-4 on field-goal attempts through the first five games (including a Wright miss in Week 5).

Lambo missed his first three field goals of the season and two PATs before being replaced by Wright.

The 30-year-old Lambo spent the past five years in Jacksonville after starting his career in San Diego. With a big leg, Lambo brought stability to the position, hitting 91.6 percent of his field-goal attempts while in Jacksonville, the highest percentage in team history.

Following Sunday's game-winning kick that earned Urban Meyer his first career NFL victory, it was clear Wright won the full-time job. Undrafted in 2019, Wright bounced around practice squads before a three-game stint in Pittsburgh last year.