Around the NFL

Jaguars release veteran kicker Josh Lambo

Published: Oct 19, 2021 at 08:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright got another win.

The Jags announced Tuesday morning they've released longtime veteran kicker ﻿Josh Lambo﻿.

Wright made the Jaguars' first three field goals of the 2021 season Sunday in their 23-20 win over Miami in London, including the 53-yard game-winner.

Cutting Lambo doesn't come as much of a surprise after the Jags started the season 0-for-4 on field-goal attempts through the first five games (including a Wright miss in Week 5).

Lambo missed his first three field goals of the season and two PATs before being replaced by Wright.

The 30-year-old Lambo spent the past five years in Jacksonville after starting his career in San Diego. With a big leg, Lambo brought stability to the position, hitting 91.6 percent of his field-goal attempts while in Jacksonville, the highest percentage in team history.

Following Sunday's game-winning kick that earned Urban Meyer his first career NFL victory, it was clear Wright won the full-time job. Undrafted in 2019, Wright bounced around practice squads before a three-game stint in Pittsburgh last year.

"I'm telling you, that was the first time I think I ever heard him speak after the game, and I had to make him speak louder because no one could hear what he said," Meyer said on Monday, via SI.com. "A guy that showed up here, I honestly remember seeing him walking down the hallway, I remember (saying), 'Who's that again?' Now, everybody knows who Matt is."

Related Content

news

Titans rookie CB Caleb Farley feared to suffered torn ACL

Tennessee Titans rookie cornerback Caleb Farley is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's win over the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports
news

Josh Allen: A lot of 'shoulda, coulda, wouldas' will 'fuel' Bills after last-second loss to Titans

Bills QB Josh Allen laments the team's red-zone woes after losing to the Tennessee Titans after a turnover on downs from the 3-yard line. 
news

Sean McDermott on fourth-down decision: I'll take Josh Allen 10 times out of 10

Buffalo went for the win instead of a game-tying field goal and Josh Allen got stuffed. Jeffery Simmons' tackle led to a kneel down and a thrilling Titans win, but Bills head coach Sean McDermott would do it again. 
news

Derrick Henry gives Titans 'big shot of life' in win over Bills

Derrick Henry is producing the best encore to a 2,000-yard season in NFL history. The show continued Monday night with another virtuoso performance. Henry rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as Tennessee edged Buffalo, 34-31, in a battle of division leaders.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Titans' win over Bills on Monday night

A huge goal-line stop on fourth down of a Josh Allen sneak by the Titans defense propelled them to a 34-31 win over the Bills on Monday night.
news

OT Taylor Lewan, WR Julio Jones among Titans players injured in win over Bills

Tennessee Titans left tackle ﻿Taylor Lewan﻿ was carted off the field on a backboard in the first half of Monday' night's game against the Buffalo Bills. 
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo returns to practice, Trey Lance still out

The 49ers might be switching QBs again -- this time back to their starter. ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ participated in practice Monday, while rookie Trey Lance was sidelined with his knee injury.
news

Week 6 Monday night inactives: Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

The official inactives for the Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson lands on injured reserve with hamstring injury

The Vikings have placed Patrick Peterson on injured reserve after the veteran CB sustained a hamstring injury against the Panthers in Week 6.
news

Mike McCarthy: Cowboys 'optimistic' Dak Prescott (calf) plays Week 8 vs. Vikings

﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s optimism surrounding his calf injury suffered in Sunday's overtime win in New England has proven true. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the QB is "looking good" after an MRI on the calf.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule on offensive struggles: 'We're gonna redefine who we are'

Carolina has struggled since beginning the season 3-0. Following their latest loss, Panthers coach Matt Rhule was candid about what's been plaguing his team.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW