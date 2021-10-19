Jaguars release veteran kicker Josh Lambo

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright got another win.
The Jags announced Tuesday morning they've released longtime veteran kicker Josh Lambo.
Wright made the Jaguars' first three field goals of the 2021 season Sunday in their 23-20 win over Miami in London, including the 53-yard game-winner.
Cutting Lambo doesn't come as much of a surprise after the Jags started the season 0-for-4 on field-goal attempts through the first five games (including a Wright miss in Week 5).
Lambo missed his first three field goals of the season and two PATs before being replaced by Wright.
The 30-year-old Lambo spent the past five years in Jacksonville after starting his career in San Diego. With a big leg, Lambo brought stability to the position, hitting 91.6 percent of his field-goal attempts while in Jacksonville, the highest percentage in team history.
Following Sunday's game-winning kick that earned Urban Meyer his first career NFL victory, it was clear Wright won the full-time job. Undrafted in 2019, Wright bounced around practice squads before a three-game stint in Pittsburgh last year.
"I'm telling you, that was the first time I think I ever heard him speak after the game, and I had to make him speak louder because no one could hear what he said," Meyer said on Monday, via SI.com. "A guy that showed up here, I honestly remember seeing him walking down the hallway, I remember (saying), 'Who's that again?' Now, everybody knows who Matt is."