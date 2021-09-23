NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 23

Jason Pierre-Paul sought a second opinion on his shoulder injury and received a simple recommendation: Take the week off.

Pierre-Paul has been advised to rest his shoulder this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, likely leaving the edge rusher as a candidate for the inactive list for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

Pierre-Paul did not participate in the Buccaneers' Wednesday practice and was listed with hand and shoulder injuries. Pierre-Paul played through the hand injury in Sunday's win over Atlanta, but the shoulder injury has him considered day-to-day, coach Bruce Arians told reporters Wednesday.

Pierre-Paul played in all 16 games of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl-winning campaign last year, and hasn't missed a game since the 2019 season. He's gone without a sack in his first two games after recording 18 combined between 2019 and 2020.