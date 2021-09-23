Colts QB Carson Wentz (ankles) misses practice for second straight day

Carson Wentz's availability for Week 3 remains firmly in doubt.

The Colts quarterback was not on the practice field Thursday as he continues to nurse a pair of sprained ankles, according to multiple beat reporters on the scene. He was officially listed a non-participant.

Wentz, who exited midway in the fourth quarter of Indianapolis' Week 2 loss to the Rams, has now missed two consecutive days of practice.

The QB told reporters Wednesday that he's "throwing the kitchen sink" at his treatment in hopes of playing against the Titans on Sunday afternoon. So far, it appears he still has a few more hurdles to clear.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning that the Colts are preparing to play second-year QB Jacob Eason and journeyman Brett Hundley in the event that Wentz can't go.