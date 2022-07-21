NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, July 21

New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger will start training camp on the sideline.
The team placed the TE on the physically unable to perform list due to a quad injury, per Dan Salomone of the team's official website.
Giants rookies reported for training camp on Tuesday. Veterans are slated to report on July 26.
Bellinger is a notable addition to the PUP list after he took most of the starter reps during offseason workouts and is in line for a potentially significant role in Brian Daboll's first season. The Giants' tight ends room is thin behind the fourth-round pick out of Georgia, with Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins the top veteran options.
Bellinger is eligible to come off the PUP list at any point during camp.
