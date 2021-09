NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 25

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their key defenders in Week 3.

Coach Mike McCarthy said linebacker Keanu Neal tested positive for COVID-19 and thus will not play Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Pro Bowler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday upon being identified as a close contact. McCarthy added that Neal hasn't been ruled out for Week 4 versus the Panthers.

The sixth-year linebacker has played more than 70 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps through two games, collecting nine tackles. Dallas has been rotating its starters at LB thus far, including Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith, while rookie Micah Parsons has primarily worked at defensive end.

Reserve defensive lineman Bradlee Anae also won't be available versus Philly. His Friday placement on the COVID list was due to testing positive as well, McCarthy said. Safety Donovan Wilson (groin) is listed as doubtful.