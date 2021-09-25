NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 25

Around the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their key defenders in Week 3.

Coach Mike McCarthy said linebacker ﻿Keanu Neal﻿ tested positive for COVID-19 and thus will not play Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Pro Bowler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday upon being identified as a close contact. McCarthy added that Neal hasn't been ruled out for Week 4 versus the Panthers.

The sixth-year linebacker has played more than 70 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps through two games, collecting nine tackles. Dallas has been rotating its starters at LB thus far, including ﻿Leighton Vander Esch﻿ and ﻿Jaylon Smith﻿, while rookie Micah Parsons has primarily worked at defensive end.

Reserve defensive lineman ﻿Bradlee Anae﻿ also won't be available versus Philly. His Friday placement on the COVID list was due to testing positive as well, McCarthy said. Safety ﻿Donovan Wilson﻿ (groin) is listed as doubtful.

Conversely, Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper (ribs) does not have a game status designation.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, which puts him on track to play Monday versus the Cowboys. The three-time Pro Bowler had tested positive despite being vaccinated, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He's caught three passes for 40 yards through two games. Left tackle ﻿Jordan Mailata﻿ (knee) and safety ﻿Rodney McLeod﻿ (knee) have been ruled out for Week 3. Running back ﻿Boston Scott﻿ (illness) and linebacker ﻿Davion Taylor﻿ (calf) are questionable. Coach Nick Sirianni said ﻿Andre Dillard﻿ will start at left tackle.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
  • Detroit Lions defensive end ﻿Kevin Strong﻿ (concussion/thigh) was downgraded to out for Sunday versus the Ravens.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals downgraded safety ﻿Trae Waynes﻿ (hamstring) to out versus the Steelers.
  • The Chicago Bears downgraded defensive tackle ﻿Eddie Goldman﻿ (knee) to out versus the Browns.
  • The Green Bay Packers downgraded offensive lineman ﻿Elgton Jenkins﻿ (ankle) and tight end ﻿Dominique Dafney﻿ (hip) to out for Sunday's game versus the 49ers.

Roster signings

  • The Indianapolis Colts elevated quarterback ﻿Brett Hundley﻿ to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Titans. Starter ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ (ankles) is questionable.
  • The Cleveland Browns elevated tight end ﻿Jordan Franks﻿ to the active roster.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals elevated safety Sean Davis from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
  • The Chicago Bears flexed defensive tackle ﻿Margus Hunt﻿ from the practice squad.
  • The Los Angeles Rams activated defensive back ﻿Tyler Hall﻿ and running back Buddy Howell from the practice squad.

Fines

  • Pittsburgh Steelers guard ﻿Trai Turner﻿ was fined $15,450 for unsportsmanlike conduct after spitting at an opponent in last week's loss to the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young was fined $12,000 for making contact with an official last week against the Colts, per Rapoport.

