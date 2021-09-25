NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 25

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their key defenders in Week 3.

Coach Mike McCarthy said linebacker ﻿Keanu Neal﻿ tested positive for COVID-19 and thus will not play Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Pro Bowler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday upon being identified as a close contact. McCarthy added that Neal hasn't been ruled out for Week 4 versus the Panthers.

The sixth-year linebacker has played more than 70 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps through two games, collecting nine tackles. Dallas has been rotating its starters at LB thus far, including ﻿Leighton Vander Esch﻿ and ﻿Jaylon Smith﻿, while rookie Micah Parsons has primarily worked at defensive end.

Reserve defensive lineman ﻿Bradlee Anae﻿ also won't be available versus Philly. His Friday placement on the COVID list was due to testing positive as well, McCarthy said. Safety ﻿Donovan Wilson﻿ (groin) is listed as doubtful.