NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 25

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their key defenders in Week 3.
Coach Mike McCarthy said linebacker Keanu Neal tested positive for COVID-19 and thus will not play Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Pro Bowler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday upon being identified as a close contact. McCarthy added that Neal hasn't been ruled out for Week 4 versus the Panthers.
The sixth-year linebacker has played more than 70 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps through two games, collecting nine tackles. Dallas has been rotating its starters at LB thus far, including Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith, while rookie Micah Parsons has primarily worked at defensive end.
Reserve defensive lineman Bradlee Anae also won't be available versus Philly. His Friday placement on the COVID list was due to testing positive as well, McCarthy said. Safety Donovan Wilson (groin) is listed as doubtful.
Conversely, Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper (ribs) does not have a game status designation.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, which puts him on track to play Monday versus the Cowboys. The three-time Pro Bowler had tested positive despite being vaccinated, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He's caught three passes for 40 yards through two games. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (knee) and safety Rodney McLeod (knee) have been ruled out for Week 3. Running back Boston Scott (illness) and linebacker Davion Taylor (calf) are questionable. Coach Nick Sirianni said Andre Dillard will start at left tackle.
- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
- Detroit Lions defensive end Kevin Strong (concussion/thigh) was downgraded to out for Sunday versus the Ravens.
- The Cincinnati Bengals downgraded safety Trae Waynes (hamstring) to out versus the Steelers.
- The Chicago Bears downgraded defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (knee) to out versus the Browns.
- The Green Bay Packers downgraded offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (ankle) and tight end Dominique Dafney (hip) to out for Sunday's game versus the 49ers.
Roster signings
- The Indianapolis Colts elevated quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Titans. Starter Carson Wentz (ankles) is questionable.
- The Cleveland Browns elevated tight end Jordan Franks to the active roster.
- The Cincinnati Bengals elevated safety Sean Davis from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
- The Chicago Bears flexed defensive tackle Margus Hunt from the practice squad.
- The Los Angeles Rams activated defensive back Tyler Hall and running back Buddy Howell from the practice squad.
Fines
- Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner was fined $15,450 for unsportsmanlike conduct after spitting at an opponent in last week's loss to the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young was fined $12,000 for making contact with an official last week against the Colts, per Rapoport.