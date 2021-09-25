Steelers LB T.J. Watt (groin) downgraded to out vs. Bengals

T.J. Watt dodged a major injury when he hurt his groin last week. He just didn't avoid missing a game.
The Steelers star was downgraded to out for Sunday versus the Bengals. Watt was listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week. The All-Pro linebacker missed the entire second half of Pittsburgh's Week 2 loss to the Raiders after injuring his groin in the second quarter.
Watt became the NFL's highest-paid defender just two weeks ago. He's been performing like it, too. In less than six quarters of play, the three-time Pro Bowler has already registered three sacks and six quarterback hits.
This weekend will mark just the third missed game of Watt's five-year career.