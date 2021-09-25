49ers elevate RB Kerryon Johnson from practice squad for Week 3 'SNF' game vs. Packers

The 49ers' depleted running back room has added some much needed depth ahead of Week 3.
Recently-signed veteran Kerryon Johnson has been elevated from the practice squad and will be active for Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers.
In a corresponding move, San Francisco placed RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) on injured reserve.
Johnson, who joined the club on Sept. 14, looks to provide the Niners with a punch of power alongside presumed starter rookie Trey Sermon, Trenton Cannon and Jacques Patrick. Rookie Elijah Mitchell isn't expected to play as he is currently listed as doubtful with a shoulder injury.
Should Johnson see the field on Sunday, it will be his first regular season appearance since Week 17 of last season. The former Lions standout logged 52 carries for 181 yards and two touchdowns, along with 19 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown, in 16 games played (two starts).