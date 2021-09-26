Colts plan to start QB Carson Wentz (ankles) vs. Titans

A week of consistent rehab has paid off for Carson Wentz.
The Indianapolis Colts are planning to start Wentz, who has been recovering from a pair of sprained ankles he sustained in Week 2, on Sunday against the Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night.
The veteran quarterback was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report after returning to practice that same day.
Wentz has experienced no setbacks and is expected to give it a go. Wentz has spent the week pushing to play, saying on Wednesday that he was "throwing the kitchen sink" at his treatment. Apparently, that method did the trick. But, in the event that it didn't, the Colts have backup plans.
Rapoport noted that in the event that Wentz is hindered to the point of not playing up to the proper level, the team will have relief on standby. Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley have spent the week prepping for the possibility Wentz could be out so either (or both) could play a role in Week 3, if needed.
On Friday, Colts coach Frank Reich labeled Wentz as a probable game-time decision. Indy can rest a little easier tonight knowing that its starter should be in the lineup against Tennessee.