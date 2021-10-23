NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 23

The timeline of Russell Wilson's impending return is becoming clearer as the Seahawks quarterback begins to heal.

Wilson is having the pin removed from his middle finger within the next week and there's a shot at an immediate return from injured reserve, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday on Good Morning Football Weekend. Wilson is eligible for a return in Week 10.

The Seahawks QB underwent surgery one day after spraining the middle finger of his throwing hand in a Thursday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson was placed on injured reserve five days later, meaning he'd miss a minimum of three games. The injury snapped Wilson's streak of 149 consecutive regular-season starts to begin his career, which was the longest active streak in the NFL.