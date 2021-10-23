Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 23

Published: Oct 23, 2021 at 11:18 AM
The timeline of Russell Wilson's impending return is becoming clearer as the Seahawks quarterback begins to heal.

Wilson is having the pin removed from his middle finger within the next week and there's a shot at an immediate return from injured reserve, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday on Good Morning Football Weekend. Wilson is eligible for a return in Week 10.

The Seahawks QB underwent surgery one day after spraining the middle finger of his throwing hand in a Thursday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson was placed on injured reserve five days later, meaning he'd miss a minimum of three games. The injury snapped Wilson's streak of 149 consecutive regular-season starts to begin his career, which was the longest active streak in the NFL.

Seattle proceeded to lose it's first game without Wilson, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 with backup QB Geno Smith at the helm. The Seahawks go on the road this Monday night to face the New Orleans Saints and host the Jacksonville Jaguars next week before a Week 9 bye. Barring any hiccups, the Seahawks (2-4) will get their star QB back on Week 10 versus the Green Bay Packers, which was the tentative return date all along once he was placed on IR.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury's status for Sunday's home game versus the Texans is still uncertain, Garafolo reported. Kingsbury, who missed last week's game after testing positive for COVID-19, remained in protocol this week and has since stayed away from the team.
  • Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is not expected to be out long-term after undergoing surgery on his broken hand this week, per Garafolo. Knox's timeline is about three weeks, according to Garafolo, and there's a chance he only misses a few games considering the Buffalo enters its bye in Week 7.
  • New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (thigh) has been added to this week's injury report and is now questionable versus Carolina. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports newly signed practice squad LB Benardrick McKinney will be elevated to the Giants' roster for Sunday's game and the veteran will play, per a source.
  • Washington Football Team wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad. WFT also elevated center Keith Ismael and defensive end Bunmi Rotimi from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game versus Green Bay. DE Shaka Toney (illness) has been downgraded from questionable to out.
  • Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is expected to return from injured reserve and play in Week 8 versus Washington, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Saturday on Good Morning Football Weekend.
  • Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams has been activated from the reserve/COVID list, the team announced. The Bears also downgraded defensive tackle ﻿Akiem Hicks﻿ to out versus the Bucs.
  • Indianapolis Colts wide receiver ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ (quad) has been downgraded to out versus the 49ers while guard ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ has been activated from IR.
  • Carolina Panthers tackle ﻿Cameron Erving﻿ (illness) has been downgraded to out versus the Giants, the team announced. Erving did not travel with the team.
  • Los Angeles Rams tight end ﻿Kendall Blanton﻿ has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game versus the Lions.

Contract restructures

  • The Los Angeles Rams restructured the contract of tackle ﻿Rob Havenstein﻿ to create $3.072 million in cap room, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The Rams had just $151,989 in cap room before restructuring Havenstein's contract, and have moved a total of $48.222 million this year alone.

