Colts downgrade T.Y. Hilton (quad) to out vs. 49ers, activate Quenton Nelson from injured reserve

The Indianapolis Colts won't have their star receiver on Sunday night, but an All-Pro guard is set for his return.

﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ (quad) has been downgraded to out versus the San Francisco 49ers while ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Hilton was originally listed as questionable, but is now set to miss his sixth game of the season through Week 7. Nelson is set for a return after a three-game absence while on IR with a high-ankle sprain.