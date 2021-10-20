Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury (COVID) remains away from team, building offensive game plan from home

As of Wednesday, the undefeated Arizona Cardinals remain unsure if coach Kliff Kingsbury will be cleared in time to participate in Sunday's game against the 1-5 Houston Texans.

Cards defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Kingsbury, who was among team members who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, remains in protocol, and there is no update on his status.

"Every day, he's getting better and better, and we'll see (if he can coach this week)," Joseph said.

Last week, the team announced Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 along with quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, defensive tackle Zach Allen and GM Steve Keim. Earlier in the week, star pass rusher Chandler Jones was placed on the team's COVID-19 list.

Joseph added that Kingsbury has participated in virtual meetings and is helping build the game plan from home.

"He has a lot of time to be a (football) scientist right now," Joseph quipped, per Tyler Drake of AZ Sports.