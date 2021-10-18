NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 18

Around the NFL

Published: Oct 18, 2021 at 12:37 PM
The Atlanta Falcons are close to welcoming their top receiver back into the fold.

Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Monday that Calvin Ridley﻿, who missed Week 5 due to a personal matter, will return to practice this week.

The standout wideout was a late scratch prior to the Falcons' battle with the Jets in London on Oct. 10. Atlanta went on to win that game, 27-20.

Ridley's return comes at an ideal time as the club prepares to travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins following its bye week.

Still growing into his role as the Falcons' undisputed No. 1 wideout, Ridley has accumulated 27 receptions (42 targets) for 255 yards and a touchdown in four starts this season.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • The Carolina Panthers are expected to open the practice window for cornerback Stephon Gilmore (quad) this week. Gilmore has been on the PUP list all season and has not practiced in months. Carolina acquired Gilmore in a trade from New England in September.
  • Washington Football Team running back ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿ underwent an MRI on his lower leg, per coach Ron Rivera. Gibson struggled with a lingering shin injury throughout Week 6 against the Chiefs. The results are still pending.
  • Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ (hamstring) is day-to-day, per coach David Culley. There is still no word on if Taylor comes off injured reserve this week.
  • New York Giants defensive tackle Danny Shelton is day-to-day with a pectoral strain, Rapoport reported.

Roster signings

  • The San Francisco 49ers are expected to sign linebacker Mychal Kendricks following a physical Monday, Rapoport reported. Kendricks was with the club during training camp.
  • The New York Giants are expected to sign former Texans and Dolphins linebacker ﻿Benardrick McKinney﻿ to the practice squad upon passing a physical, Rapoport reported. New York plans to quickly promote McKinney to the active roster once he gets acclimated.

Workouts

  • The Indianapolis Colts are working out kickers Ramiz Ahmed﻿, Sam Sloman and Chris Blewitt﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
  • The Washington Football Team is working out a group of kickers, including Lirim Hajrullahu﻿, Pelissero reported.

Related Content

news

Browns lose RB Kareem Hunt (calf), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle) for at least a month

Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Kareem Hunt is "likely" headed to injured reserve with a calf injury that will force him to miss more than the minimum three weeks. The news wasn't much better for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford on facing winless former Lions team: 'Just like every other game'

It's reunion week in L.A. and Matthew Stafford, the current leader of the 5-1 Rams, is gearing up to face his former team in the Lions. And the veteran QB is not letting any pesky emotions to get in his way.
news

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs ties NFL record with seven INTs in six games

Dallas' defense has looked much better than it did a season ago through the first six weeks of the 2021 campaign. Trevon Diggs, who's on a record-setting pace when it comes to interceptions, has been a primary reason for the resurgence.
news

Lane Johnson rejoins Eagles following three-game absence due to personal matter

Eagles RT Lane Johnson is rejoining his teammates after missing the past three games due to a personal matter. The veteran right tackle announced his plan to return on Monday.
news

Cam Newton, now vaccinated, says he still wants to play football: 'Hell yeah'

Cam Newton wants a shot at continuing his NFL career in 2021. To that end, the veteran quarterback confirmed Sunday on his YouTube channel that he has been vaccinated against COVID-19. 
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith laments overtime fumble: 'I put that on myself'

Making his first start in four years, Seahawks QB Geno Smith did enough to keep Seattle alive into overtime, but a late fumble put an end to their comeback. 
news

MRI confirms Bucs CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) will miss a couple weeks; no plans for injured reserve

Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman is expected to miss a couple weeks with a hamstring injury but there is no plan for injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Raiders, interim coach Rich Bisaccia find triumph after tumultuous week: 'It's a 'we' win'

With interim coach Rich Bisaccia taking over the reins, the Derek Carr-led Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos, 34-24, on Sunday -- just six days after Jon Gruden announced his resignation following the revelation of multiple offensive emails. 
news

Dak Prescott (calf) will undergo MRI, but not overly concerned 

Following the Cowboys' overtime win, Dak Prescott was in a boot due to a calf injury. He'll get an MRI on Monday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield on ailing left shoulder: 'It feels like s---'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is battling through a painful left shoulder injury, telling reporters Sunday he "absolutely" plans to play Thursday vs. the Broncos.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell: Jared Goff 'needs to step up more than he has'

Dan Campbell didn't say a quarterback change is coming. But in the wake of a dismal 34-11 loss to the Bengals, the Lions coach didn't rule out benching Jared Goff, either. "We're going to look at everything," Campbell said.
