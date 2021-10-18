NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 18

The Atlanta Falcons are close to welcoming their top receiver back into the fold.

Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Monday that Calvin Ridley﻿, who missed Week 5 due to a personal matter, will return to practice this week.

The standout wideout was a late scratch prior to the Falcons' battle with the Jets in London on Oct. 10. Atlanta went on to win that game, 27-20.

Ridley's return comes at an ideal time as the club prepares to travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins following its bye week.