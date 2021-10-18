NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 18

The Atlanta Falcons are close to welcoming their top receiver back into the fold.
Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Monday that Calvin Ridley, who missed Week 5 due to a personal matter, will return to practice this week.
The standout wideout was a late scratch prior to the Falcons' battle with the Jets in London on Oct. 10. Atlanta went on to win that game, 27-20.
Ridley's return comes at an ideal time as the club prepares to travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins following its bye week.
Still growing into his role as the Falcons' undisputed No. 1 wideout, Ridley has accumulated 27 receptions (42 targets) for 255 yards and a touchdown in four starts this season.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Carolina Panthers are expected to open the practice window for cornerback Stephon Gilmore (quad) this week. Gilmore has been on the PUP list all season and has not practiced in months. Carolina acquired Gilmore in a trade from New England in September.
- Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson underwent an MRI on his lower leg, per coach Ron Rivera. Gibson struggled with a lingering shin injury throughout Week 6 against the Chiefs. The results are still pending.
- Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) is day-to-day, per coach David Culley. There is still no word on if Taylor comes off injured reserve this week.
- New York Giants defensive tackle Danny Shelton is day-to-day with a pectoral strain, Rapoport reported.
Roster signings
- The San Francisco 49ers are expected to sign linebacker Mychal Kendricks following a physical Monday, Rapoport reported. Kendricks was with the club during training camp.
- The New York Giants are expected to sign former Texans and Dolphins linebacker Benardrick McKinney to the practice squad upon passing a physical, Rapoport reported. New York plans to quickly promote McKinney to the active roster once he gets acclimated.
Workouts
- The Indianapolis Colts are working out kickers Ramiz Ahmed, Sam Sloman and Chris Blewitt, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- The Washington Football Team is working out a group of kickers, including Lirim Hajrullahu, Pelissero reported.