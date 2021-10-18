Vikings CB Patrick Peterson lands on injured reserve with hamstring injury

Patrick Peterson's first year in Minnesota has met an interruption.

Peterson is headed to injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's overtime win over the Carolina Panthers, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Monday afternoon.

Peterson appeared to injure his hamstring while in a full sprint, chasing after receiver D.J. Moore down the sideline in the final few minutes of regulation. As the pass fell incomplete, Peterson too landed on the turf, remaining on the ground on his right side.

He exited and did not return to what ended up being a thrilling victory for Peterson's Vikings.

Peterson moved from Arizona to Minnesota this offseason, signing a one-year, $10 million deal to continue his career somewhere other than the desert. He's not the premier corner he once was during his prime, but he's enjoyed a season of improvement to this point, earning a better Pro Football Focus grade through six games in 2021 than he posted in his final season in Arizona.