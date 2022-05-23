NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 23

After spending his entire NFL career in the Eastern time zone, Tyler Kroft is heading west.
The veteran tight end has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, per his agent Mike McCartney.
Kroft has made a lengthy career out of filling the role of a traditional tight end for the Bengals, Bills and Jets from 2015-2021. He's averaged just 14 receptions per season, but his 2017 output of 42 catches, 404 yards and seven touchdowns in Cincinnati stands as proof he can become a quality receiving option when called upon.
Kroft heads to San Francisco, where Kyle Shanahan values lesser-known tight ends to play opposite superstar George Kittle and serve as quality blockers with the capability to get open and catch passes. He'll join a roster filled with such players (Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner, Troy Fumagalli) and bring with him seven seasons worth of wisdom to lend to his younger counterparts. Thanks to Shanahan's tendency to use multiple tight ends at once, Kroft could carve out a worthwhile role for himself with a team looking to build upon its appearance in the NFC Championship Game.
Roster moves
- The Baltimore Ravens announced the re-signing of defensive end Brent Urban and signing of linebacker Diego Fagot.
- The Houston Texans waived cornerback Jimmy Moreland, the team announced Sunday.
Injuries
- Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that running back Travis Etienne (foot) is a full-go for all practice activity as the team begins its offseason program. Etienne missed his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in training camp.