NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 23

Kroft has made a lengthy career out of filling the role of a traditional tight end for the Bengals, Bills and Jets from 2015-2021. He's averaged just 14 receptions per season, but his 2017 output of 42 catches, 404 yards and seven touchdowns in Cincinnati stands as proof he can become a quality receiving option when called upon.

Kroft heads to San Francisco, where Kyle Shanahan values lesser-known tight ends to play opposite superstar George Kittle and serve as quality blockers with the capability to get open and catch passes. He'll join a roster filled with such players (Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner, Troy Fumagalli) and bring with him seven seasons worth of wisdom to lend to his younger counterparts. Thanks to Shanahan's tendency to use multiple tight ends at once, Kroft could carve out a worthwhile role for himself with a team looking to build upon its appearance in the NFC Championship Game.