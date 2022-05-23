Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 23

May 23, 2022
After spending his entire NFL career in the Eastern time zone, Tyler Kroft is heading west.

The veteran tight end has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, per his agent Mike McCartney.

Kroft has made a lengthy career out of filling the role of a traditional tight end for the Bengals, Bills and Jets from 2015-2021. He's averaged just 14 receptions per season, but his 2017 output of 42 catches, 404 yards and seven touchdowns in Cincinnati stands as proof he can become a quality receiving option when called upon.

Kroft heads to San Francisco, where Kyle Shanahan values lesser-known tight ends to play opposite superstar George Kittle and serve as quality blockers with the capability to get open and catch passes. He'll join a roster filled with such players (Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner, Troy Fumagalli) and bring with him seven seasons worth of wisdom to lend to his younger counterparts. Thanks to Shanahan's tendency to use multiple tight ends at once, Kroft could carve out a worthwhile role for himself with a team looking to build upon its appearance in the NFC Championship Game.

Roster moves

READ: First-round pick signing tracker

  • The Baltimore Ravens announced the re-signing of defensive end Brent Urban and signing of linebacker Diego Fagot.
  • The Houston Texans waived cornerback Jimmy Moreland, the team announced Sunday.

Injuries

  • Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that running back Travis Etienne (foot) is a full-go for all practice activity as the team begins its offseason program. Etienne missed his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in training camp.

Related Content

news

Chase Winovich sees trade to Browns as possibly 'the best thing to ever happen to me'

Newly acquired Browns pass rusher Chase Winovich enters the next chapter of his NFL career with a position switch, a new haircut and a positive attitude.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller on former teammate Bryan Edwards: 'Great things in store' for WR in Atlanta

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is singing the praises of former teammate Bryan Edwards following the wide receiver's trade to the Atlanta Falcons.

news

49ers' Kittle glad he won't have final say on QB battle between Garoppolo, Lance: 'It's a toss-up for me'

49ers TE George Kittle was asked who he'd prefer to be the team's starting quarterback between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in 2022.

news

Browns re-signing Jadeveon Clowney to one-year, $11 million deal

Jadeveon Clowney and the Browns have agreed to terms for a return, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Giants DE Leonard Williams says there's a 'contagious energy' in practice under new regime

Giants DE Leonard Williams told reporters during last week's OTAs that there is a "contagious energy" being brought in practice under the team's new regime. Part of that energy stems from new defensive coordinator Don Martindale's signature aggression.

news

Cowboys rookie TE Jake Ferguson aims to live up to Daryl Johnston's legacy by wearing No. 48

Rookie TE Jake Ferguson speaks on the significance of wearing Daryl Johnston's old No. 48 for the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Rams WR Allen Robinson amped to play for Sean McVay: 'I truly believe that'll bring the best out of me'

Set to play for the third franchise and fourth head coach of his career, WR Allen Robinson has joined the reigning Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams and believes he's poised for his best season yet -- which is a sizable statement considering his resume.

news

QB Nick Foles expected to sign with Colts, reunite with Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Nick Foles are working on a deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday afternoon.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 20

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday the signings of tight end Jelani Woods and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann to finalize their 2022 draft class.

news

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell satisfied by QB Kellen Mond's spring performance entering Year 2

New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell gives his initial assessment of Kellen Mond as the quarterback prepares for Year 2.

news

Green Bay WR coach Jason Vrable: Sammy Watkins 'in a good place right now' with Packers

Sammy Watkins' latest stop has him in a new location, but among familiar company. Watkins' position coach, Jason Vrable, doubles as Green Bay's pass game coordinator in 2022. He's bringing with him some familiar terminology from their days spent together in Buffalo, and believes the wide receiver's move to Green Bay will position him for success.

