Around the NFL

QB Nick Foles expected to sign with Colts, reunite with Frank Reich

Published: May 20, 2022 at 05:47 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A Nick Foles-Frank Reich reunion is imminent.

The Indianapolis Colts and Foles are working on a deal that is expected to be agreed upon early next week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday afternoon.

The Athletic's Zak Keefer first reported the news.

Foles, who was released by the Chicago Bears on May 1, led the Philadelphia Eagles to the franchise's only Super Bowl crown in 2017 with Reich as the offensive coordinator.

The 33-year-old Foles, barring a setback, is now bound for his sixth NFL club and will back up another new Colt, Matt Ryan.

As history and fate would have it, Ryan and his Atlanta Falcons lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI a season prior to Foles and the Eagles getting the best of the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Now, Foles will join Ryan with Reich as their head coach, both of them trying to do what they can to push the Colts back to the postseason and perhaps to a Super Bowl.

Foles' release by the Bears, who the QB spent the past two seasons with, came after the team was unable to find a trade partner. In what Foles' agent Justin Schulman called a "classy" move by the Bears, they let the veteran walk into free agency and find a new squad. With Foles having previously played for five teams, a list of former head coaches seemed to inevitably lead the list of potential suitors.

Maybe Andy Reid with the Chiefs or Doug Pederson with the Jaguars? Nope, it's slated to be Reich and the Colts in a move that just makes all kinds of sense.

Foles had his finest season with Reich as his OC, rallying the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory and winning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

The Colts got the veteran starter they hope can push them back to prominence and now they have their season second-stringer, as well.

