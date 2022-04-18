Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 18

Published: Apr 18, 2022 at 11:30 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Malik Willis will learn where he will begin his NFL career in less than two weeks.

He's getting more familiar with a pair of franchises this week. Willis will visit the Detroit Lions on Tuesday and Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The two prospective suitors aren't too surprising, of course, with the Lions in a rebuild and doing due diligence on top prospects, and the Steelers completing their scouting efforts on Willis while exploring long-term options at the position following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Willis has already worked out for NFL scouts both at the combine and at Libery's pro day, and the visits to these clubs will round out the process.

The fit could be interesting. The Steelers are seen as a likely pursuer of quarterback talent in this draft, and although they had a Heisman Trophy finalist in their backyard (University of Pittsburgh star Kenny Pickett), Willis has been another prospect many have seen as a good pairing with Mike Tomlin's squad.

Detroit, meanwhile, still has Jared Goff for another year, but vetting all other options is certainly a smart move for long-term planning. To that effort, the Lions will also be hosting Pickett on Wednesday, per Rapoport.

Continuing their due diligence, the Lions are also hosting Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

Roster moves

NFL draft prospect visits

  • The Arizona Cardinals are hosting Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks early this week, per Rapoport. Pelissero reports the Cardinals are also hosting Sam Houston State WR/return specialist Jequez Ezzard on Monday and Tuesday.
  • The Atlanta Falcons are meeting with Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit this week, Rapoport reports, per a source. Virginia tight end Jelani Woods is visiting on Wednesday, per Pelissero
  • The Baltimore Ravens hosted Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis for a pre-draft visit, Pelissero reported.
  • The Carolina Panthers are taking a look at a few prospects in consideration for their No. 6 overall selection by hosting North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu and Mississippi State OL Charles Cross for pre-draft visits, Rapoport reports, per a source.
  • The Chicago Bears are hosting Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks early this week, per Rapoport.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals have a Top 30 visit with Houston defensive lineman David Anenih this week, per Rapoport. Anenih had previous visits with the Vikings, Cowboys and Colts.
  • The Dallas Cowboys hosted Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis for a pre-draft visit, Pelissero reported.
  • The Indianapolis Colts are hosting Wake Forest edge rusher Luiji Vilain for a visit on Monday, Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that it's the eighth Top 30 visit for Vilain, the onetime four-star recruit for Michigan who led Wake Forest with nine sacks last fall.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson on Monday, per Pelissero.
  • The New Orleans Saints are meeting with Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit this week, Rapoport reports, per a source.
  • The New York Giants are hosting Virginia tight end Jelani Woods for a Top 30 visit on Monday, according to Pelissero, per a source. Woods has met with 20 teams since the NFL Combine.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles hosted Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis for a pre-draft visit, Pelissero reported.
  • The San Francisco 49ers are hosting Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker on Tuesday, per Rapoport.
  • The Washington Commanders are hosting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton on Monday, according to Rapoport, per a source. Rapoport adds Hamilton is a long-shot he's available at the No. 11 pick, but Washington is doing their homework just in case.

NFL coaching news

  • The Green Bay Packers announced the hiring of John Donovan as a senior analyst, completing their 2022 coaching staff.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they promoted Maral Javadifar to director of rehabilitation and performance coach. Javadifar previously worked as an assistant strength and conditioning coach/physical therapist.

Related Content

news

Marcus Mariota on potential of Falcons drafting a quarterback: 'I'll give as much advice and knowledge as I can'

After seven NFL seasons with two clubs, Marcus Mariota has a realistic approach and knows full well that he's joined a Falcons franchise in flux that could very well draft a quarterback. If that happens, Mariota is prepared for whatever role that brings and whether he's listed as QB1 or QB2 on the depth chart.

news

Despite initial 'shock' of losing Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes knows Chiefs have 'got to keep rolling'

Losing Tyreek Hill was a stunning turn of events for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, but one he realizes is simply the business of the game.

news

Stephon Gilmore explains decision to sign with Colts: 'It just felt right in my heart'

Veteran CB Stephon Gilmore explains why he chose to sign with the Colts, but maintains there is still work to be done should he become Indy's missing piece on defense.

news

Malcolm Butler on return to Patriots: 'One thing I learned is you never burn your bridges'

After signing with the Patriots this offseason, CB Malcolm Butler still doesn't have anything to say about the past after his infamous benching in Super Bowl LII.

news

Colin Kaepernick willing to play backup QB in NFL: 'I just need that opportunity to walk through the door'

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick said he's willing to take on a backup QB role in the NFL in order get an opportunity to return to the league.

news

Browns signing CB Denzel Ward to five-year, $100.5M extension

The Cleveland Browns agreed to terms with cornerback Denzel Ward on a five-year, $100.5 million deal. Ward was selected fourth overall by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.

news

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off against Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in 'The Match'

Tom Brady and fellow esteemed NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers will face off against the faces of the next quarterbacking generation, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, in The Match on June 1 at the Wynn Las Vegas.

news

Jets WR Denzel Mims getting 'bigger, leaner' ahead of pivotal Year 3

Denzel Mims' trainer, Chad Marr, said the goal this offseason was for the Jets receiver to add lean muscle after a disappointing second season.

news

Jaguars OC Press Taylor boasts about 'versatility' Christian Kirk, Evan Engram bring to offense

Jacksonville spent big in free agency to upgrade the weapons around Trevor Lawrence. Jags offensive coordinator Press Taylor is particularly excited about the additions of Christian Kirk and Evan Engram.

news

Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell plans to 'go crazy' in his second season

Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell says he expects to "go crazy" in his second season after amassing 544 total yards and six touchdowns during his rookie campaign.

news

Thirteen NFL teams begin voluntary offseason workouts Monday

The Ravens, Panthers, Cowboys, Packers, Colts, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Steelers, Titans and Commanders all kick off their offseason programs Monday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW