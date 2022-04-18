NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 18

Malik Willis will learn where he will begin his NFL career in less than two weeks.
He's getting more familiar with a pair of franchises this week. Willis will visit the Detroit Lions on Tuesday and Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
The two prospective suitors aren't too surprising, of course, with the Lions in a rebuild and doing due diligence on top prospects, and the Steelers completing their scouting efforts on Willis while exploring long-term options at the position following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Willis has already worked out for NFL scouts both at the combine and at Libery's pro day, and the visits to these clubs will round out the process.
The fit could be interesting. The Steelers are seen as a likely pursuer of quarterback talent in this draft, and although they had a Heisman Trophy finalist in their backyard (University of Pittsburgh star Kenny Pickett), Willis has been another prospect many have seen as a good pairing with Mike Tomlin's squad.
Detroit, meanwhile, still has Jared Goff for another year, but vetting all other options is certainly a smart move for long-term planning. To that effort, the Lions will also be hosting Pickett on Wednesday, per Rapoport.
Continuing their due diligence, the Lions are also hosting Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
Roster moves
- The Arizona Cardinals' signing of wide receiver A.J. Green became official via the transaction wire.
- The Baltimore Ravens announced the release of wide receiver Miles Boykin. The Ravens also announced the signing quarterback Tyler Huntley, center Trystan Colon-Castillo, linebacker Kristian Welch and long snapper Nick Moore, who were all exclusive rights free agents.
- The Chicago Bears announced the signing of tight end James O'Shaughnessy to a one-year deal.
- The Cleveland Browns signed cornerback Denzel Ward to a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension, according to Rapoport, per a source. The team announced the re-signing of defensive lineman Sheldon Day, the signing of defensive end Stephen Weatherly, and the signing of exclusive rights tenders of wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley and guard Michael Dunn.
- The Indianapolis Colts announced the signing of cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
- The New Orleans Saints re-signed running back Dwayne Washington to a one-year deal.
- The San Francisco 49ers have signed former Colts pass rusher Kemoko Turay to a one-year deal, the team announced.
NFL draft prospect visits
- The Arizona Cardinals are hosting Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks early this week, per Rapoport. Pelissero reports the Cardinals are also hosting Sam Houston State WR/return specialist Jequez Ezzard on Monday and Tuesday.
- The Atlanta Falcons are meeting with Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit this week, Rapoport reports, per a source. Virginia tight end Jelani Woods is visiting on Wednesday, per Pelissero
- The Baltimore Ravens hosted Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis for a pre-draft visit, Pelissero reported.
- The Carolina Panthers are taking a look at a few prospects in consideration for their No. 6 overall selection by hosting North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu and Mississippi State OL Charles Cross for pre-draft visits, Rapoport reports, per a source.
- The Chicago Bears are hosting Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks early this week, per Rapoport.
- The Cincinnati Bengals have a Top 30 visit with Houston defensive lineman David Anenih this week, per Rapoport. Anenih had previous visits with the Vikings, Cowboys and Colts.
- The Dallas Cowboys hosted Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis for a pre-draft visit, Pelissero reported.
- The Indianapolis Colts are hosting Wake Forest edge rusher Luiji Vilain for a visit on Monday, Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that it's the eighth Top 30 visit for Vilain, the onetime four-star recruit for Michigan who led Wake Forest with nine sacks last fall.
- The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson on Monday, per Pelissero.
- The New Orleans Saints are meeting with Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit this week, Rapoport reports, per a source.
- The New York Giants are hosting Virginia tight end Jelani Woods for a Top 30 visit on Monday, according to Pelissero, per a source. Woods has met with 20 teams since the NFL Combine.
- The Philadelphia Eagles hosted Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis for a pre-draft visit, Pelissero reported.
- The San Francisco 49ers are hosting Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker on Tuesday, per Rapoport.
- The Washington Commanders are hosting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton on Monday, according to Rapoport, per a source. Rapoport adds Hamilton is a long-shot he's available at the No. 11 pick, but Washington is doing their homework just in case.
NFL coaching news
- The Green Bay Packers announced the hiring of John Donovan as a senior analyst, completing their 2022 coaching staff.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they promoted Maral Javadifar to director of rehabilitation and performance coach. Javadifar previously worked as an assistant strength and conditioning coach/physical therapist.