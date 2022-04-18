NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 18

Malik Willis will learn where he will begin his NFL career in less than two weeks.

He's getting more familiar with a pair of franchises this week. Willis will visit the Detroit Lions on Tuesday and Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The two prospective suitors aren't too surprising, of course, with the Lions in a rebuild and doing due diligence on top prospects, and the Steelers completing their scouting efforts on Willis while exploring long-term options at the position following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Willis has already worked out for NFL scouts both at the combine and at Libery's pro day, and the visits to these clubs will round out the process.

The fit could be interesting. The Steelers are seen as a likely pursuer of quarterback talent in this draft, and although they had a Heisman Trophy finalist in their backyard (University of Pittsburgh star Kenny Pickett), Willis has been another prospect many have seen as a good pairing with Mike Tomlin's squad.

Detroit, meanwhile, still has Jared Goff for another year, but vetting all other options is certainly a smart move for long-term planning. To that effort, the Lions will also be hosting Pickett on Wednesday, per Rapoport.