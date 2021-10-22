NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 22

The Washington Football Team's scrimmage-yard leader continues to battle through injury.
Antonio Gibson (shin) will be questionable for Sunday's road tilt versus the Green Bay Packers. The WFT running back has now been deemed questionable with the shin injury for the fourth straight week.
Gibson underwent an MRI on his lower leg this week and was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Gibson's 476 scrimmage yards (357 rushing, 119 receiving) and four total touchdowns lead the team despite playing through the nagging injury since Week 3.
Also ruled questionable for WFT in Week 7 are cornerback William Jackson (knee) and defensive end Shaka Toney (illness). Tackle Samuel Cosmi (ankle), guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and wideouts Curtis Samuel (groin) and Cam Sims (hamstring) have been ruled out.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) won't play Sunday versus the Bears, coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday. Tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) and linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) remain out for Week 7, per Arians.
- Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson will start Sunday versus the Raiders, coach Nick Sirianni announced. Johnson returns to the lineup following a three-game absence due to personal reasons. Sirianni also announced tight end Dallas Goedert, who was activated from the reserve/COVID list, will also play.
- New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday versus the Patriots, per coach Robert Saleh.
- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad) and offensive lineman Joe Thuney (hand) returned to practice on Friday. Coach Andy Reid expects Hill to play against the Titans.
- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) are officially out versus Carolina while tight end Evan Engram (calf) and WRs Darius Slayton (hamstring), John Ross (hamstring) and Sterling Shepard (hamstring) are questionable.
- Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) told reporters he "feels great" on Friday. Jones, who was knocked out of last Monday night's game because of the hamstring injury, was limited at Thursday's practice. WR A.J. Brown (food poisoning) said he will be "fine" for Sunday versus Kansas City. Tackle Taylor Lewan (concussion) has been ruled out.
- Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (finger) had a setback this week and won't play Sunday, coach Dan Campbell told reporters. "I know he wants to play, man," Campbell said. "I talked to him yesterday and he's dying to play, but we have to get through it and let this thing get to feeling right." Decker has yet to play in 2021 after suffering his finger injury just days ahead of Week 1.
- Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell underwent surgery on his injured foot, potentially ending his season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted. Campbell sustained the injury in Week 6 and Colts coach Frank Reich said he expected the third-year WR to "miss some time."
- Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) is out for Sunday's game, while offensive lineman Cam Erving (neck/illness) and wideout Alex Erickson (concussion) are questionable. Fullback Giovanni Ricci and WR Terrance Marshall are also out with concussions. Head coach Matt Rhule said a determination on whether cornerback Stephon Gilmore makes his Panthers debut Sunday will come after practice Saturday.
- Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Dante Fowler (knee) has been ruled out versus Miami.
- Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham is being placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced. Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (ankle), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) and Khalil Mack (foot) are officially questionable versus Tampa Bay.
- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham is expected to play through a shoulder injury sustained midway through the team's win over the Broncos, according to coach Kevin Stefanski. Beckham didn't leave Thursday night's game after hurting his shoulder and has a few extra days to get ready for Week 8. Stefanski said he's hopeful running back Nick Chubb (calf) and tackle Jack Conklin (knee) will re-enter the lineup for the Browns' next game against the Steelers.
Roster signings
- The Tennessee Titans have activated punter Brett Kern from the reserve/COVID list.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars signed offensive lineman Coy Cronk to their practice squad.